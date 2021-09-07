At least three of the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft will start for their respective teams, among them No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 2 Zach Wilson of thee New York Jets and No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones of the New England Patriots. The other rookie quarterbacks, like Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears will have to wait their turn before they assume the starting role as their respective teams have veteran quarterbacks as starters in Week 1. The arrival of young starting quarterbacks was one of the topics during Tuesday’s press conference of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was asked if he has an advice for them on how to have a long and successful career like what he is currently enjoying.

“I mean, I wrote a book on it. I really did. It’s a good book, too,” Brady replied, referring to his book entitled “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” Dubbed by Amazon.com as an “athlete’s bible”, Brady’s book reveals the quarterback’s revolutionary approach to sustained peak performance for athletes of all kinds and all ages. It also details how to achieve functional strength and conditioning, proper hydration and supplementation. The book also tackles cognitive fitness, restorative sleep, and nutritious, easy-to-execute recipes to help readers fuel-up and recover. “It’s pretty easy to follow. You just have to have a little discipline,” Brady said of his book, per a transcription of the video of his media conference posted on the Buccaneers’ YouTube channel.

Brady slams NFL jersey number rule anew

During an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, the 44-year-old Brady again expressed his displeasure over the NFL’s decision to relax its rules on jersey numbers, which would allow defensive players to wear single-digit numbers. Brady said he’s going to be at a disadvantage when the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in their Thursday’s season-opener at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady has a point as three members of the Cowboys’ defensive unit are using numbers meant for offensive players, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson is now No. 6 from No. 37, linebacker Jaylon Smith now uses No. 9 from No. 54 while rookie linebacker Micah Parsons will wear No. 11. “The number rule is crazy.

Literally, guys changed their numbers today,” said Brady, who is 5-0 against the Cowboys in his 21-year NFL career. Due to these changes, Brady said the whole offense on the field must adjust. “It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense, which that’s what it is,” he stressed.

Bucs’ defense excited to face Cowboys

The Buccaneers’ defense played outstanding last season as it held the Kansas City Chiefs without a touchdown in their 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, propelling them to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002. Now, the defense will have their first test this season in the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. “I think we’re all excited,” outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Pierre-Paul said the whole team is excited to play in front of the fans. “The fans are going to be excited. I’m ready to get them pumped up. We’re pumped up and we’re ready to go,” he said.