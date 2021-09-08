Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Danny Amendola played together for the New England Patriots for five years, from 2013 to 2017, and they forged a close friendship during that time, along with Julian Edelman. During that span, Amendola was one of the Brady’s dependable receivers, especially during the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs in 2014 and 2016, thus earning him the moniker “Playoff Danny.” In 2014, Amendola caught just 27 passes for 200 yards and a score but he stepped up in the playoffs. He caught 5 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round and recorded five catches for 48 yards and a score in their 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

In 2016, Amendola caught eight catches for 78 yards and a score in the Patriots' historic 34–28 overtime comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Amendola inks one-year deal with Texans

Following the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Amendola signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins but he was released after the season. He played the next two seasons with the Detroit Lions before he recently signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with the Houston Texans in his 13th season in the NFL. The signing was welcomed by both Brady and Edelman, who both reacted to the latest development in Amendola’s career, per Darren Hartwell of Yahoo Sports.

Brady reacted with seven heart emojis to the post of NFL’s Instagram account regarding Amendola’s signing with the Texans while Edelman shared a photo of him and his fellow wideout on his Instagram account with the caption “Dola has always been able to pick up a ball, racket, stick, or paddle and be the most talented in the room.

Congrats on year 14 bubs. I truly do not know how you do it. #TexasRoadtrip.”

Brady still experiencing ‘butterflies’

The 44-year-old Brady, who will be starting his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his 22nd in the NFL, will face off with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday to kick off the 2021 NFL regular season at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady has a 5-0 career record against the Cowboys, but despite this, he admitted during his press conference that he still gets a little anxious heading into the first game of the regular season. “Yeah, I think it’s butterflies,” said Brady, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. He explained that the regular season is different because everything counts and everything is on the books, compared to the preseason when games don’t count in the standings.

Despite the butterflies, Brady said the Buccaneers have enough preparation to play at a high level against quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys. “We’ve had a really good three days of prep and we just want to go out there and play really well,” said Brady, who was recently praised by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for his success and longevity. The Buccaneers will try to become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.