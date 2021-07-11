For sports journalist and radio show host Rich Eisen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the reason for the string of success of other Tampa Bay teams. During an episode of “The Rich Eisen Show”, Eisen said since Brady joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million, teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Rays also became successful. Last season, the Rays made it to the World Series but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games while the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup in five games over the Montreal Canadiens, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

Brady, for his part, led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 following a 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV held at Raymond James Stadium.

Eisen lauds Brady's influence

“Where did this come from? Where did this come from, this incredible run by the Tampa Bay Lightning? And on top of that, the Tampa Bay Rays making the World Series, having a lead in Game 6 of that World Series… they’re a terrific baseball team,” Eisen said, as transcribed from the show’s YouTube video.

“Where did this come from, on top of the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the champions of the NFL? Where did this come from? We all know where it came from… two words, Tom Brady.

That’s where it came from,” he added. According to Eisen, while Brady didn’t drop a puck or grind in the corner, but “winning is contagious”. Eisen insisted that since Brady’s arrival, Tampa Bay teams became successful. “Dick Vitale can tell you how difficult it’s been until Tom Brady showed up. Facts are facts people. Facts are facts.

He chose the Buccaneers, what happened? Rays go on a run, Lightning win the Cup, Brady wins the Super Bowl, Lightning come back, win it again,” Eisen pointed out. Now, Eisen said he expects Brady and the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl again. “Here comes another one. Deep down you know it too. I’m not betting against it. Tom Brady’s doing it again,” added Eisen.

Arians wants Buccaneers to remain the hunter

Now that the Buccaneers have all of their starters back, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he wants the team to remain the hunter and not the hunted. Arians made the pronouncement amid perceptions that the Buccaneers will have a big bulls-eye on their back in the coming season since they are the defending Super Bowl champions. “I think for me I’m going to have to be harder; make sure that we stay the hunter and not the hunted,” Arians said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While other teams got ahead of the Buccaneers since many veterans opted to skip formal offseason workouts, Arians is confident that the team can catch up quickly. The Buccaneers will have a chance to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions.