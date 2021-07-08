Until now, quarterback Tom Brady can’t believe that he led his former team, the New England Patriots, to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Bleacher Report shared a clip during Capital One's “The Match,” Brady was asked about the Patriots-Falcons showdown, where New England trailed by 28-3 in the second half. However, Brady and company found a way to erase the deficit and force overtime, where they clinched the win with a touchdown by running back James White. “For me, every time it’s on, I have to sit down and watch. Did that really happen?

Did that really happen?” said Brady, who said he had to watch to see some plays. “That was pretty epic,” added Brady, stressing that of all the great games that he played in, that “one obviously was second to none.”

Brady praises Patriots’ teammates

Brady also cited some of his former teammates during that game, especially wide receiver Julian, linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s strip-sack fumble, and James White’s performance. “Many guys played outstanding,” added Brady, who completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns and an interception during that game. White had an all-around performance, rushing the ball six times for 29 yards and two scores and adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and a score.

The win was the Patriots’ fifth of their six Super Bowls. A year after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, the Patriots clinched their sixth Lombardi Trophy with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Last season, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to their first Super Bowl win with a 31-9 win over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

During Capital One's “The Match”, Brady and his partner, veteran golfer Phil Mickelson went up against the tandem of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Rodgers buried a birdie putt in the 16th hole to clinch the win for his squad. After the loss, Brady then trolled himself by tweeting some of DeChambeau’s memes, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston.

Brady, Stanley Cup exchange jokes

During the Buccaneers’ victory parade, Brady stole the show when he threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another board carrying his other teammates. It was effortless for Brady as the Lombardi Trophy weighs around 7 pounds. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when tight end Cameron Brate caught the trophy in the other boat. Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, the official Stanley Cup Twitter account warned Brady that he would have a hard time carrying and throwing him, tweeting “FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady.” To which the quarterback responded “Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequila.”

Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla 😂 https://t.co/9l5mL8saoq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2021

The Buccaneers have a chance to duplicate the Lightning’s feat as they can also go for back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the upcoming season.