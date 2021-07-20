Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has mentioned several times that he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. Brady will turn 44 next month before the Buccaneers begin their Super Bowl title defense in the upcoming season as they try to become the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi trophies since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. Brady recently signed a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year extension with the Buccaneers, giving him the chance to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old. For Brady’s long-time trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero, the quarterback could play two more years before he calls it a career, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

“I would expect him to play this year and next year,” Guerrero told Adam Schefter’s podcast. Guerrero said his workout plan for Brady is designed to keep him in top and in playing shape until he’s 45 years old. “I wanna honor my promise to him in helping him with his goal. If his goal changes, no problem. If he says I want to call it a day then great, no problem, I 100 percent support that,” said Guerrero. “I tried to keep his body three years ahead of where we’re gonna be,” he added, per Schefter’s Twitter post of a part of his podcast.

Alex Guerrero, @TomBrady's trainer, said he expects him to play at least two more years.



Earlier, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Brady can play as long as he wants, even saying that he could play until 50 years old.

Brady however nixed the idea, saying 50 years old is a long time for him. He then reiterated his earlier plan to play until he’s 45 years old. The Buccaneers already have their supposed quarterback of the future in Kyle Trask, whom they selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

White House honors Super Bowl champs

The White House on Tuesday honored the Buccaneers for winning Super Bowl LV with their 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Surprisingly, Brady also made the trip with his team. The quarterback last visited the White House was way back in 2005 when he was with the Patriots, per TMZ Sports. President Joe Biden made the most out of Brady’s presence as he asked him to speak during the ceremony. During his talk, Brady poked fun at the recent election, where Biden beat Donald Trump for the presidency.

“We got on a roll. Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” said Brady. The quarterback then added that “I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won”, to which Biden interjected “I understand that.” Brady also spoke about his fourth down gaffe in Chicago where he earned the name “Sleepy Tom”, a reference to Trump’s calling Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” Brady’s presence at the White House was a surprise since Tuesday is the 41st birthday of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen but he already greeted his wife on his Instagram account.