Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians earlier said that the participation of quarterback Tom Brady during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week would be limited as the latter has yet to fully recover from an offseason knee surgery. Arians added that the 43-year-old Brady might do a lot of coaching during that time. However, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the veteran quarterback “went full speed” during the team’s 1st full-team minicamp workout since the Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arians also was asked the best thing he saw from Brady: “Went full speed.” #Bucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) June 8, 2021

In a separate report by Luke Easterling of USA Today, Arians said Brady looked fine during the first day of the three-day mandatory mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center Arians said he had to pull Brady out a couple of times as he wanted to limit his participation. During the first period, he allowed Brady to “have four” but he kept begging to go back in. “The only thing I didn’t want him in was the blitz period where there were some guys that might get around him too quick,” Arians said. Arians added that he conferred with the doctors and they said Brady was good to go, but the veteran head coach said the team would be careful with their quarterback.

“Trying to stop him from playing is pretty tough,” said Arians.

Godwin said Brady did a good job

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin echoed Arians’ pronouncement, saying it’s hardly noticeable that Brady just underwent surgery several weeks ago. “I think Tom did a really good job,” Godwin said of his quarterback, adding that he’s perplexed by media reports that are contrary to the real situation.

“It doesn’t feel like a thing that he recently had like an operation or whatever,” he said. Earlier, Brady and some of his receivers had a private throwing session at the New York Yankees spring training facility in Florida. On Tuesday, all players were present, aside from rookie wideout Jaelon Darden, veteran receiver Antonio Brown, tight end O.J.

Howard, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who did not practice due to various injuries.

No sign of complacency

Per a report by Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Arians did not see any sign of complacency on his players during their first workout together since winning the Super Bowl. "That was the first thing I was looking for today and I didn't see any," said Arians, adding that his guys know how to work as they try to win a second straight Lombardi Trophy. Arians said if there’s any complacency, he expects Brady on the part of the offense or linebacker Lavonte David on the part of the defense to speak to that player. Arians said he’s very pleased at how the practice went, especially with the speed and quickness of his players.