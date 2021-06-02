Quarterback Tom Brady and Julian Edelman played together with the New England Patriots for 12 years and won three Super Bowl titles. During that span, Brady and Edelman developed a close friendship that they maintained until now. Because of their closeness, the two shared some memorable moments on and off the field. During an interview on “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Edelman shared an epic story about Brady during their stay with the Patriots. In 2009, Edelman recalled that the Patriots were stranded in upstate New York due to a snowstorm.

Due to the weather disturbance, the team had to travel to Rochester, New York and wait there for the snowstorm to pass. While waiting, the entire team went to a nearby barbecue spot where Edelman witnessed Brady’s impressive abilities as a beer-chugger. “We had a showdown over in Rochester, New York when we got snowed in one time after clinching 2009 AFC East championship,” said Edelman. “We chugged and he beat me fair and square,” Edelman said of his beer-chugging contest with Brady, per Henry McKenna of USA Today.

Edelman recently announced his retirement from the NFL after a 12-year career with the Patriots, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The 34-year-old wideout ended his career with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns in the regular season and 118 receptions and 1,442 receiving yards in the playoffs.

Recently, there were reports about Edelman joining Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and making another run at a Super Bowl title. However, Edelman clarified that he’s retired and won’t play for another team, saying he’s a Patriot for life.

Brady’s knee looks fine

The 43-year-old Brady underwent knee surgery in the offseason, but he’s expected to be ready when training camp begins.

This early, Brady has shown that he’s already in fine form, sharing on his Instagram account a video of himself working out and running while performing drills without a knee brace, per a Twitter post by Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Arians to err on side of caution

Despite this, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he won’t leave anything to chance as he plans to limit Brady’s participation in next week’s minicamp, per Laine.

"I don't know how much I'll let him do ... with guys chasing him around," said Arians, adding that he would first wait for what the doctors will say. “He may be doing a lot of coaching,” Arians added. Brady recently had a private workout with some of his teammates, including newly signed running back Giovani Bernard. After that, Arians asked Brady to move his private workout to the team facility so they will be protected in case of injuries. Brady obliged and worked out with his teammates at the Buc One Place facility.