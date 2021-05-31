Considered as the greatest of all time (GOAT), Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is being used as an example and epitome for greatness and quest for success in other sports. The 43-year-old Brady further cemented his status as the GOAT after leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a masterful 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady’s success is so contagious that teams from other sports have used his mindset and his desire to win and to succeed. “It’s like a similar deal with Tom Brady when they ask him what is his favorite win and he says: ‘The next one’!’” said Tuchel as he lauded Brady’s desire to become successful, per United Kingdom’s Daily Star newspaper.

Tuchel, who is expected to sign a long-term deal with Chelsea, said he’s going after the Premier League title next season. Brady, for his part, is a huge fan of Soccer as he has several friends in Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, retired soccer star David Beckham, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Mexico striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Brady was also recently spotted in the opening match of Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer club owned by Beckham, against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Tom Brady sighting at Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy 👀 pic.twitter.com/IhygjnmLto — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

Helio compares himself to Brady after 4th Indy 500 win

On Sunday, legendary race car driver Hélio Castroneves captured his fourth Indianapolis 500 trophy, following his wins in 2001, 2002, and 2009.

The 43-year-old Castroneves captured the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after overtaking Alex Palou with just two laps left in the race. After his win, Castroneves gave a shoutout to Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first year with the Buccaneers. “Look, I don’t know if this is a good comparison or not, but Tom Brady won the Super Bowl, Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship, and now here we go,” said Castroneves, per Michelle R.

Martinelli of USA Today. “So the old guys still got it, still kicking the young guys’ butts! We teach them a lesson!” he added.

Brady leads workout at team facility

After privately working out with some of his teammates at the New York Yankees facility in Florida, Brady moved his training to the Buccaneers’ facility at One Buc Place, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Before this, head coach Bruce Arians advised Brady and company to work out in the team facility so they are protected in case of injuries. Arians said the veteran quarterback and his teammates can use facilities and equipment without having to worry about coaches or anyone else butting in. Earlier, running back Giovani Bernard, who signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason, lauded Brady’s positive reinforcement during their private workout.