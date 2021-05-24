Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady served as motivation for veteran golfer Phil Mickelson when he cruised to victory in the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest player to win a major title. The 50-year-old Mickelson mentioned Brady during his interview with ESPN on Monday, one day after clinching his sixth major trophy with a two-stroke win over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen at Ocean Course in Kiawah Island. “I’m very inspired by Tom Brady,” Mickelson said, per Chris Mason of Masslive.com. “He’s actually a big motivation because of how hard he works to be the best and to elongate his career,” added Mickelson, whose last major win came in 2013 at the Open Championship, per NBC Sports.

Mickelson and Brady developed a close friendship on the golf course after they were paired against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning for a COVID-19 relief charity match recently. They lost to the Woods-Manning tandem, so Mickelson is raring to link with Brady again to address some unfinished business. Mickelson said he wants to do another match with Brady because spending time with the veteran quarterback is inspiring and a learning experience. Following Mickelson’s win, Brady offered his congratulation to the long-time PGA Tour veteran on his Instagram account, saying “Amazing. Congrats @PhilMickelson! The thrill of victory and inspiring for us all.”

Brady lauds Mickelson’s commitment to golf

In an earlier interview with the Los Angeles Times heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, Brady explained why he’s rooting for Mickelson.

“He’s so committed and such a great athlete, it’s a pleasure to see him compete,” Brady said, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. According to Brady, Mickelson’s love for the game is very inspiring as he always looks for ways to improve mentally, physically and emotionally. “Just great to watch,” added Brady, who recently won his seventh Super Bowl title and his first with the Buccaneers.

Arians compares rookie wideout to 2 stars

The Buccaneers traded up in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who is also a return specialist. When asked about his move, head coach Bruce Arians said he sees plenty of potential in Darden and he reminds him of the two best receivers he coached during his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive coordinator, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

During an episode of the Pewter Report Podcast, Arians said Darden has the making of another Emmanuel Sanders or Antonio Brown with his fast play. The Buccaneers are loaded at wide receive with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Scotty Miller. The Buccaneers were reported to have signed Brown to a one-year deal, but the contract remains up the air after the veteran wideout underwent knee surgery. The contract won’t be finalized until Brown passes his physical. The Buccaneers are looking to win their second straight Super Bowl title following their 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.