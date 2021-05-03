In his first year with the team, quarterback Tom Brady carried the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002. Not only that, Brady’s impact and influence turned the Buccaneers into the merchandise kings of the NFL in the recently-concluded season, per Jenna Ciccotelli of Bleacher Report. Ciccotelli, citing Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin, reported that Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay led to a 1,200 -percent increase in sales compared to 2019 where the team finished 28th. While Brady is the major reason behind the jump, fans also wanted to get hold of Buccaneers’ Super Bowl merchandise.

Just recently, Brady edged Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in terms of merchandise sales this past season.

Brady would be willing to trade 2 Super Bowl rings for perfect season

In 2007, Brady and the New England Patriots had a chance to complete a historic perfect season that was only accomplished by the Detroit Lions in 1972. The Patriots looked like it would go all the way, but they lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII, denying Brady’s historic bid for a 19-0 mark. It is understandable that the 43-year-old Brady is still thinking about that year when he had history within reach. So when he was asked by Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe during the NFL’s draft-a-thon if he’s willing to trade two of his seven Super Bowl rings for the perfect season in 2007, Brady’s answer was expected.

“I would, let’s be real,” Brady said in reply to Sharpe, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Buccaneers to go for back-to-back Super Bowl titles

Brady finished his two-decade stint with the Patriots with six Super Bowl rings in nine Super Bowl appearances. In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Brady has a chance to win more Super Bowls as he signed a four-year extension with the Buccaneers that is essentially a one-year extension, giving him a chance to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old. The Buccaneers also have a strong chance of winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles after they brought back all of their 22 starters for next season.

The Buccaneers also gave Brady another weapon on offense after signing running back Giovani Bernard, who is also known for his pass-catching ability during his stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edelman replies to Brady’s statement

Brady and his former Patriots teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman had a chance to reconnect during NFL’s draft-a-thon and the conversation focused on the latter’s retirement after a 12-year NFL career. However, Brady expressed his disbelief, saying he doesn’t believe that Edelman is indeed retiring, adding that he would join him in Tampa Bay. The statement elicited excitement among Buccaneers fans as they would like to see Edelman suit up for Tampa Bay and help the team win another one.

But Edelman, in a tweet to former Indianapolis Colts punter and talk show host Pat McAfee, said he’s not joining Brady with the Buccaneers.