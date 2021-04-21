Before they took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, quarterback Tom Brady delivered a pre-game speech that helped fire up his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. Many of Brady’s teammates talked about the speech following their 31-9 win over the Chiefs that propelled the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. It was the only speech that Brady gave throughout the season and he made it before they played on the NFL’s biggest stage. During an interview with Kyle Brandt on The Ringer, wide receiver Chris Godwin recalled Brady’s speech before they left the locker room.

According to Godwin, during the season, head coach Bruce Arians always gave a little speech where he usually said his piece and defensive players Devin White or Lavonte David typically followed, per a report by Kevin Flaherty of 24/7 Sports.

Brady said ‘I got a last word’

But it was different during Super Bowl LV as Brady stood up and said “I got a last word” before giving his legendary speech. Godwin said Brady was very passionate during his speech where he talked about the game, honor, and what it would mean to everyone’s legacy if they won against the Chiefs. “This is something that your grandkids are gonna be able to remember and be taught,” Godwin said, quoting Brady. The wide receiver said Brady has been to 10 Super Bowls but he’s still just as fired up during the speech.

“He really had us ready to go,” said Godwin. The Buccaneers recently used the franchise tag on Godwin, keeping him in Tampa Bay for at least one more season as the No. 2 target for Brady. The veteran quarterback recently signed a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year extension to remain in Tampa Bay. The move would allow the 43-year-old Brady to achieve his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old.

Gisele now part of DraftKings

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was usually seen during games providing support to her husband since they were together. Now, Gisele would be a part of the sports world, not just as a supporter of Brady, but in a significant role with online sportsbook and daily fantasy company DraftKings.

According to Dan Lyons of The Spun, Gisele will work as “special adviser to the Board of Directors,” per ESPN’s David Payne Purdum. Gisele’s role with the company is unclear but DraftKings is currently pushing states to legalize sports betting throughout the country. Gisele will join other high-profile names in the sports world, like basketball legend Michael Jordan and Cal Ripken Jr. Just recently, the NFL entered into its first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, and FanDuel as the league’s Official Sports Betting Partners, per NFL.com.