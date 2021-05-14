Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on October 3 to face his former team, the New England Patriots and his former head coach Bill Belichick. This will be the first time that the 43-year-old Brady will set foot on his home field for 20 years since he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. As one of the highly-anticipated games in the 2021 regular season, ticket prices for the Buccaneers-Patriots Week 4 showdown is on track to set new records when it come to ticket prices in an NFL regular-season game.

Per a Yahoo Sports column by Charles Robinson, TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence said the prices of tickets for Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium is anywhere from $1,400 to $1,500 for the so-called “get in” pricing for the cheapest seats in the stadium on the secondary market. Robinson said that price doubles the next most expensive on the list – which is the home opener of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Baltimore Ravens, which is a Monday Night Football game. The price of “get-in” tickets for the Raiders-Ravens clash is around $800. Earlier, TMZ Sports reported that ticket prices for Brady’s return to New England could rival Super Bowl ticket prices. According to John Higgins, who owns Higs Tickets, ticket prices for nosebleeds upstairs seats could cost around $1,000.

Brady talks about knee surgery

After leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002, Brady underwent what the team called a “minor” knee surgery. It turned out that the knee surgery was not minor as initially claimed, per a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Stroud reported that Brady, during an interview on Hoodinkie radio, revealed that he had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, his first surgery in about 12 years.

Brady said he decided to go under the knife to allow himself on other areas of his strength and conditioning during the season, other than tend to his knee. Brady said he’s been dealing with the rehab process on his knee, but said he would be ready before minicamp. In a Twitter post by Jenna Laine of ESPN, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brady will begin throwing again next week.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Tom Brady will begin throwing again next week after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Brady told me last month he was hopeful he’d be back for minicamp. pic.twitter.com/Wqf7U2zxMd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 14, 2021

Brady learned Bucs’ playbook midway through the season

In a report by John Breech of CBS Sports, Brady admitted that he learned the Buccaneers’ playbook midway through the season. "Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays," Brady said of Arians' playbook, per Breech, quoting JoeBucsFan.com. Brady said he just read the plays off his wristband and tried to visualize how it would materialize. Brady also admitted that learning the playbook was like learning a completely new language.

It is understood as Brady played in one system under Belichick before shifting to Arians. But it didn’t matter as Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win following a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.