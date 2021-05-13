Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will make his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium on October 3 when his new team takes on the New England Patriots in Week 4. It is considered one of the most-awaited games in NFL history as the 43-year-old Brady gets a chance to battle the Patriots where he played for 20 years under head coach Bill Belichick. Brady has a chance to make history as the fourth quarterback to beat all of NFL’s 32 squads, behind Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees. It can be recalled that Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers after suiting up for two decades with the Patriots, who took him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

During that span, Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and notched his seventh after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

After the schedule for the 2021 season was announced, Brady weighed in on his return to New England on his Twitter account. Brady shared a tweet by the NFL on his upcoming return to Gillette Stadium and added the caption “It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends” together with a grimacing face emoji. It is expected that Patriots fans will shower Brady with love when he steps on the Gillette Stadium field.

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

Tickets for Brady’s return to cost a small fortune

The game is months away but ticket prices for Brady’s return to Foxborough is going through the roof, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

Based on TMZ Sports’ report, prices of tickets for the Buccaneers-Patriots clash could rival Super Bowl ticket prices. "It could be close to $1,000 just to get into the nosebleeds upstairs," John Higgins, who owns Higs Tickets, said during a radio interview. Higgins said ticket prices for the Buccaneers-Patriots game could clinch an NFL record for an “NFL game that’s not a Super Bowl.” Based on prices on ticket website, TickPick, the cheapest seat available for the said showdown is currently selling for over $1,400.

Demand for tickets is also expected to soar as the game draws closer.

Brady Sr. predicts Bucs’ win over Patriots

During an interview on "Zolak and Bertrand" radio show, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr. said he started salivating when he saw that the Buccaneers would play the Patriots in Week 5, per Adam Maya of NFL.com. We're coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the fourth game," said Brady Sr., adding “we expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly." The Patriots are expected to have Cam Newton as their starting quarterback after bringing him back on a one-year deal in the offseason, but they also picked quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.