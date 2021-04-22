Wide receiver Julian Edelman has called it a career after 12 seasons with the New England Patriots. In those 12 seasons, Edelman played 11 with quarterback and close friend Tom Brady, who suited up for 20 seasons with the Patriots before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. During that span, Brady and Edelman won three Super Bowl titles before the veteran quarterback decided to leave the Patriots and join the Buccaneers last season. The 43-year-old Brady steered the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 while Edelman was limited to just six games due to knee injury.

Edelman recently announced his retirement from football, but Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski declared that the wide receiver has 69 percent chance of returning to the NFL and signing with the Buccaneers.

Edelman talks about ‘huddle eyes’

But Edelman looks settled in his decision to hang up his cleats and he’s currently busy visiting various media organizations for interviews. Recently, he was a guest during Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast where he discussed his tenure with the Patriots, per Adam London of New England Sports Network and Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. When asked by host who has the best “huddle eyes”, Edelman immediately pointed to Brady, as per video posted by Barstool Sports.

Edelman describing the best eyes in the huddle was great on today’s @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/IfReMc6kpu — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 21, 2021

“Brady’s got insane huddle eyes,” Edelman said, adding hat Brady already has the “Zoolander” blue steel-like look. Edelman said when Brady gave him that eye, he’s saying “Jules, let’s go!” For Edelman, Gronkowski has the funniest eyes in the huddle, saying the tight end has a good poker face.

“You just don’t know where it’s going,” said Edelman. Sometimes, Edelman said that when he looked in Gronkowski’s eyes, he felt that the tight end was tired, but he would have a 50-yard catch and would beat six guys.

Brady speaks about NFL’s number change

The NFL recently approved a proposal for numbering change, which allows defensive backs to wear 1 to 49 and linebackers to use 1-59 and 90 to 99, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Some players welcomed the rule, but Brady expressed his dismay over the decision on his Instagram account. On his Instagram story, Brady posted a graphic on the NFL and added a caption “good luck trying to block the right people now!!!!”, adding that “going to make for a lot of bad football."

Brady is doubling down hard.



...wonder how he really feels. pic.twitter.com/vcOIGzw2f8 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 22, 2021

Brady added that the league should have also allowed linemen to wear single digits or just remove numbers altogether and play with just colored uniforms. Earlier, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette expressed interest in switching to No. 7 from his current No. 28 after the league allows running backs, full backs, tight ends, H-backs, and wide receivers to use 1–49 and 80-89, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.