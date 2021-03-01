It’s been weeks since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. The win allowed veteran quarterback Tom Brady to notch a record seventh Super Bowl ring in 10 appearances while he clinched his fifth Super Bowl MVP, the first player in NFL history to accomplish the feat. The season may be over but Brady continues to set records off the field in terms of merchandise sales, per Terry Lefton of the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

According to Lefton, Brady sold more licensed products than any Fanatics individual athlete ever just 24 hours after leading the Buccaneers to a huge win over the Chiefs.

During the two weeks following their win over the Chiefs on Feb. 7, the sales of Brady’s merchandise outpaced those of the last two Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs and the New England Patriots, over the two weeks following their championships.

Fanatics has never seen this kind of demand

"At these price points, we’ve really never seen this kind of demand,” said Victor Shaffer, executive vice president of Fanatics Authentic, adding that there’s no one priced like him in football. Brady signed an exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics last October. Shaffer expects this trend to continue in the next two weeks, and the momentum could carry until next season when Brady suits up anew for the Buccaneers. Moments after winning Super Bowl LV, Brady declared that he would return to the Buccaneers to fulfill the second and final year of the two-year, $50 million contract that he signed in the offseason after leaving the Patriots following a 20-year stay in New England where he won six Super Bowl titles.

Joe Maddon weighs in on Brady-Belichick debate

Brady received throngs of criticisms when he left the Patriots and signed with the Buccaneers. Many were skeptical that Brady could win a Super Bowl title without head coach Bill Belichick or if he could succeed in a new system with Bruce Arians as mentor. But Brady proved them wrong as he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first year with the squad.

The Patriots, for their part, finished with a 7-9 record with Cam Newton as quarterback and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. That put an end to the debate but Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon still has something to say on the issue, per Andy Hart of WEEI.com.

Maddon, who won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, credited Brady for the six Super Bowl titles that the Patriots won in the last two decades.

“Without Brady, the Patriots don’t win all those years,” Maddon told Jayson Stark of The Athletic, adding that football is a quarterback-driven sport and the Patriots then had the best ingredient of all in Brady.