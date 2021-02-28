This week marks the 21st anniversary of veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s photo from the 2000 NFL Combine where he was seen wearing boxer shorts and hardly looked like an NFL player, as reported by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. To mark the anniversary, Bleacher Report posted a video where Brady was listening to a host enumerating the Draft scouting report on him. The host told Brady that he had a poor build, skinny, lacks great physical stature and strength, and gets knocked down easily. Actually, NBC Sports provided the other items on Brady’s scouting report, which also mentions that lacks mobility and the ability to avoid the rush and lacks a really strong arm.

The scouting report also said that Brady can’t drive the ball downfield and does not throw a really tight spiral. The report also described Brady as a system-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad-lib. More than two decades have passed since that video and scouting report was published, but Brady still has a hard time forgetting it and still using it as motivation to succeed. In a Twitter post, Brady retweeted the video with the comment “Still gets me fired up...”

Still gets me fired up... https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings

Brady has gone a long way since he was taken 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, winning seven Super Bowl rings in his 21-year career.

Brady has also expressed his intention to return for his 22nd season and play out the remainder of the two-year, $50 million deal that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also expressed interest in playing beyond 45 years old and the Buccaneers are willing to make that happen, saying they are ready to sign Brady to a contract extension.

Brady eager to play

Weeks after leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, Brady looks eager to get back into action. On Sunday, the 43-year-old Brady posted a photo of himself expressing his desire for Sunday football action as he accompanied it with the caption Sunday not so fun day without football (football emoji) and two faces with tears of joy emojis, as tweeted by Patriots Loyal Fan.

Just recently, Brady asked fans what he would do in the next five months before the football season begins. The veteran quarterback got various and funny responses from his followers, but one particular comment from 4ocean got Brady’s attention. A Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation based in Boca Raton, Florida, 4ocean spearheads the cleaning of the ocean and coastlines while working to stop the inflow of plastic. Brady even shared 4ocean’s tweet on his Instagram story. However, Brady will be sidelined much of his time before the season begins as he is slated to undergo minor knee surgery. There’s nothing to worry about as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brady will be ready come June.