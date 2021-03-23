Many may have thought that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some kind of pre-game rituals or any superstitions that could help him win. But during an interview with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, the 43-year-old Brady admitted that he doesn’t do any ritual or believe in superstitions before he suits up. "This is the first day you've met someone that doesn't have superstitions," Brady told Corden, who was surprised by the veteran quarterback’s response. "I'm not superstitious at all," Brady insisted, per a story by Erica Gerald Mason of People.com.

However, Brady said there were days that his energy level was high, especially when he walked into a stadium before a game, like the Super Bowl.

“There's more energy. You're more amped up, right?" he said. But the veteran quarterback said there were times that he’s feeling tired and has to get himself into the proper mindset, especially during afternoon games. During those times, Brady said he listens to music to get himself into the right mindset before the game.

Brady recently inks contract extension

Based on his performance last season, Brady doesn’t need any superstitions or rituals as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. Last season, Brady tossed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and added 1,061 passing yards and ten touchdowns in the postseason, including three touchdown passes in their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Buccaneers that is essentially a one-year extension, giving him a chance to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Brady would become the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history.

Gronkowski signs one-year deal

Speaking of contracts, Brady’s long-time tight end Rob Gronkowski also made his return to the Buccaneers official as he signed a one-year deal, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

The deal will keep Gronkowski alongside his good friend Brady for one more year. They played nine seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles together. In Super Bowl LV, the two made NFL history as the duo with the most touchdown connections in the postseason. Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski against the Chiefs, raising their total to 14 postseason touchdowns between them.

"In addition to his contributions on the field, Gronk has quickly become one of the most beloved guys in our locker room," said Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht after Gronkowski signed the deal. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Gronkowski signed a deal worth $8 million with an additional $2 million in incentives. Gronkowski will have a base salary of $1.75 million and a guaranteed roster bonus of $6.25 million due April 1, per Florio. With four voidable years, Gronkowski’s contract will have a cap charge of just $3 million this season.