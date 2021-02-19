On Thursday, MLB.com finished their Top 100 Players Right Now list as they revealed who they believed to be the ten best players in MLB currently. You can also find the top 100 prospects for 2021 as well.

Let’s take a look at how each team did by the number of representatives. In a couple of days, we will look at the biggest snubs from the list.

Before delving into the teams from most to least players on the list, here are a few takeaways:

- Despite not just making the playoffs but advancing to the second round last year, the Marlins are one of three teams that do not have a single representative.

- Not only do the Dodgers have nine players to make a list, but they are all in the top half.

- Just three relievers were included, with two of them on the same team (Brewers).

- Even though he was named AL MVP in 2020, Jose Abreu ranks just 31st.

- Jacob deGrom isn’t just the highest-ranked starting pitcher, and he’s also the oldest of the top ten as he will turn 33 on June 19.

Nine representatives

Chicago White Sox - Luis Robert (94), Yoan Moncada (90), Lance Lynn (75), Lucas Giolito (69), Liam Hendriks (58), Eloy Jimenez (54), Yasmani Grandal (49), Jose Abreu (31), Tim Anderson (27)

Los Angeles Dodgers - Will Smith (50), Justin Turner (46), Max Muncy (45), Walker Buehler (40), Clayton Kershaw (38), Trevor Bauer (29), Corey Seager (24), Cody Bellinger (10), Mookie Betts (2)

Seven players

New York Mets - Brandon Nimmo (89), Dominic Smith (67), Pete Alonso (66), Jeff McNeil (35), Michael Conforto (34), Francisco Lindor (15), Jacob deGrom (3)

New York Yankees - Giancarlo Stanton (97), Gio Urshela (78), Gleyber Torres (64), Luke Voit (41), Aaron Judge (21), DJ LeMahieu (14), Gerrit Cole (11)

Six individuals

Toronto Blue Jays - Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

(83), Marcus Semien (73), Cavan Biggio (71), Bo Bichette (57), Hyun Jin Ryu (39), George Springer (20)

Five athletes

Atlanta Braves - Ozzie Albies (72), Max Fried (69), Marcell Ozuna (37), Ronald Acuna Jr. (7), Freddie Freeman (4)

Chicago Cubs - Kyle Hendricks (84), Willson Contreras (81), Kris Bryant (62), Javier Baez (61), Anthony Rizzo (43)

San Diego Padres - Blake Snell (80), Dinelson Lamet (74), Yu Darvish (30), Manny Machado (18), Fernando Tatis Jr.

(6)

Four teammates

Boston Red Sox - J.D. Martinez (98), Alex Verdugo (88), Rafael Devers (65), Xander Bogaerts (25)

Houston Astros - Carlos Correa (56), Jose Altuve (55), Michael Brantley (36), Alex Bregman (17)

Minnesota Twins - Byron Buxton (91), Kenta Maeda (79), Josh Donaldson (47), Nelson Cruz (42)

Tampa Bay Rays - Randy Arozarena (100), Tyler Glasnow (96), Austin Meadows (92), Brandon Lowe (53)

Washington Nationals - Stephen Strasburg (60), Max Scherzer (28), Trea Turner (26), Juan Soto (5)

Three members

Cincinnati Reds - Sonny Gray (86), Luis Castillo (85), Eugenio Suarez (63)

Milwaukee Brewers - Josh Hader (95), Devin Williams (59), Christian Yelich (9)

Philadelphia Phillies - Aaron Nola (52), J.T.

Realmuto (33), Bryce Harper (22)

St. Louis Cardinals - Jack Flaherty (68), Paul Goldschmidt (32), Nolan Arenado (13)

Two on the list

Cleveland Indians - Jose Ramirez (19), Shane Bieber (12)

Colorado Rockies - Charlie Blackmon (76), Trevor Story (16)

Kansas City Royals - Salvador Perez (82), Whit Merrifield (77)

Los Angeles Angels - Anthony Rendon (8), Mike Trout (1)

Oakland Athletics - Matt Olson (44), Matt Chapman (23)

One sole representative

Arizona Diamondbacks - Ketel Marte (48)

Baltimore Orioles - Trey Mancini (99)

San Francisco Giants - Mike Yastrzemski (51)

Seattle Mariners - Kyle Lewis (93)

Texas Rangers - Joey Gallo (87)

Didn’t have any

Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates