Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, supermodel Gisele Bundchen posted a lengthy message congratulating the team and his husband, veteran quarterback Tom Brady, for their victory. In her Instagram account, Bundchen posted a family photo with Brady and their two children -- Vivi and Benjamin – and Jack, the quarterback’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel also posted photos of Brady’s family, including the quarterback’s parents, who survived COVID-19, at Raymond James Stadium while celebrating the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl win.

Gisele lauds Buccaneers

Gisele accompanied it with a lengthy caption, which she started by congratulating the Buccaneers for “an incredible team win last night!!!” Gisele said many people doubted the Buccaneers, but they have proven that success could come through time, dedication, trust in one another, and teamwork. Gisele then congratulated her husband, saying that she has seen Brady overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. Gisele called his husband the most dedicated, focused, and mentally tough person she has ever met. She acknowledged that this season was a challenging year, with a new team and a new environment after a 20-year stay with the New England Patriots.

Gisele happy to see Brady smile

Gisele said she witnessed Brady put in the extra time to get to know and support his teammates, work with new coaches with respect and grace and wake up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football without any complaint.

“You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be,” she stressed. Gisele said she’s very proud of Brady for being the man he is, adding that she’s happy to see the smile on the quarterback’s face every time he gets out on the field and throws the ball. For now, Gisele said their family is happy to have Brady home for a little while before he returns for his second season with the Buccaneers and tries to win his 8th Super Bowl ring.

“You have earned all your success!” Gisele ended. For his part, Brady responded with, “you are my rock, and you have supported my dreams since the day we met. I love you and am so grateful for all that you do for our family to make it work.” He accompanied his comment with five heart emojis.

Brady gave an epic locker-room speech

In his post-game interview, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said Brady texted them at 11 p.m.

ahead of their Super Bowl clash with the Chiefs, saying, “We Will Win.” And before they took the field on Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said Brady gave an epic and inspirational players-only speech in the locker room, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Whatever Brady told them worked as the Buccaneers silenced the Chiefs' high-powered offense en route to their dominant win.