Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young created controversy after he called out Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that secured them the NFC East title. After that win, Young was caught by television cameras saying “Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom! I want Tom." The rookie’s action caught the eye of Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who cautioned the star defensive end to be “careful what you wish for.”

In his previous press conference earlier this week, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said he cringed when he heard about Young calling Brady, adding that his star player gave the veteran quarterback a bulletin board material ahead of their Wild Card Game on Saturday at FedEx Field.

Brady, for his part, downplayed Young’s statement, instead calling him as a “great young player.” The veteran quarterback added that Young’s call out was a product of the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. The Washington Football Team drafted Young as the No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2020 NFL Draft. Brady, for his part, played collegiate ball at Michigan before he was taken 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady has won six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances and is slated to start in his 42nd playoff game. In comparison, Saturday will be Young's first postseason appearance.

Young clears the air

When asked by the media about his statement, Young clarified what he meant when he called out Brady.

"I'm definitely excited to play the GOAT," said Young, per a report by John Keim of ESPN. “Tom Brady, you think I'm not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin,” he added, saying that he won’t apologize for his earlier pronouncement because the media only stirred it up. “The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I’m excited for every game,” the defensive end further said

Rivera echoes Young’s claim

Rivera, who again faced the media on Wednesday, clarified that Young is simply excited for the chance to play against Brady but the media saw it as an opportunity to put a bulletin board material for the Buccaneers.

First of all, Rivera said Young loves everything about football, especially going up against the players he respects and admires, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. When they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Washington head coach said Young was excited to meet quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, to the point that he approached him and shook his hand.

“Tom is an iconic player. (Young) grew up watching Tom. So now, he gets to play against one of the best, and that’s the thing I think people don’t understand,” Rivera clarified. The 11-5 Buccaneers have entered the week as an eight-point favorite over the Washington Football Team, who emerged as NFC East champion despite a 7-9 record.