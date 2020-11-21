College football has been arguably hit hardest of any sport by COVID-19. Season schedules have been a mess pretty much from the get-go. And even with safety protocols, there have been outbreaks among several teams.

Some of college football's most high-profile head coaches have contracted the novel Coronavirus. At least three more prominent figures in the game have recently been added to that category.

University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz

The Miami Hurricanes have been struggling with COVID-19. Their recent game against Virginia Tech, which they eventually won, nearly didn't happen. There almost wasn't enough players available for the team to take the field.

ABC reports that Miami's head football coach, Manny Diaz, has also tested positive for COVID-19. With Diaz's diagnosis, each head coach of Florida's 'big three' football schools has contracted the novel coronavirus. Following Florida State University's Mike Norvell and the University of Florida's Dan Mullen.

The state has been a COVID-19 hot spot for quite some time. Diaz's announcement came the same day that Rick Scott announced he'd tested positive. Scott is currently one of Florida's U.S. senators and a former governor.

Diaz is a native of Miami, Florida. His father, also named Manny Diaz, was the city's mayor. The younger Diaz's previous coaching jobs include defensive coordinator at Miami.

Troy University head coach Chip Lindsey

Chip Lindsey has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Lindsey is the head coach at Troy University in Alabama. According to WIAT, Brian Blackmon is to take over as the interim head coach. Blackmon is the special teams' coordinator.

Originally from Madison, Alabama, Lindsey played football at the University of North Alabama.

Other ties he has to the state include high school coach stints and serving as offensive coordinator at Auburn University.

University of Tennessee athletic director Philip Fulmer

Tennessee AD Philip Fulmer has also tested positive. Fulmer has gone into quarantine. He was reportedly deemed to have not been in close contact with other athletic personnel recently.

So, in theory, other sports officials and athletes with the school shouldn't be directly affected.

Like Diaz and Lindsey, Fulmer has strong ties to the region. A Tennessee native, he played for the university, helping the Volunteers win a conference championship and a Sugar Bowl.

Fulmer later became an assistant coach with his alma mater and at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eventually, he was named Tennessee's head coach. During his tenure, he led the Volunteers to the 1998 national championship and two conference championships.

After retiring as head coach, Fulmer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012. After working in the athletic department at East Tennessee State University, he became the University of Tennessee's AD.