COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing throughout the United States, including among members of Congress. Members of both the U.S. Senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, a string of confirmed cases with connections to the White House has continued. It's unclear if these cases are from new exposures. Or if they're connected to White House events that have been speculated to be superspreader events.

More cases connected to the White House

The eldest children of President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani have both tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly received his positive test result on November 16, but it wasn't made public until November 20.

That same day, Andrew Giuliana tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, according to Reuters.

The younger Trump is among multiple guests at an indoor White House who've announced a COVID-19 diagnosis since. It took place in the wee hours of the morning following election night. Others who were there and have contracted the novel coronavirus include Mark Meadows, and Ben Carson notes CNN. Meadows is the White House chief of staff, Carson is the U.S. secretary of housing and urban development.

An earlier possible superspreader event took place at the White House the month before. Several confirmed cases emerged among the attendees. Such as President Trump, as well as Melania and Barron Trump.

Others include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and at least two U.S. senators.

Andrew Giuliani's father, Rudy, is a former U.S. attorney and mayor of New York City. The elder Giuliani is currently the president's personal lawyer. At the same time, the younger is a member of Trump's White House staff.

Andrew's test result came one day after being present at a bizarre press conference led by his father. In which, among other things, the former mayor appeared visibly ill. It's not clear if there is, but some have questioned if there's a connection.

Senator Rick Scott also tests positive

Republican U.S.

Senator Rick Scott of Florida also announced he had contracted COVID-19 on November 20. Scott had been in self-isolation after being exposed to somebody who tested positive on November 13.

He'd also recently appeared at a campaign rally for Georgia U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both of whom are candidates in run-off elections slated to be finished early next year. Scott is the current chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018. He is a former two-term governor of Florida. Before going into politics, Scott was a lawyer, businessman, and co-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team. He also served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Glover during the Vietnam War.

Scott retired from the Navy as a petty officer third class.