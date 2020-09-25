Following their 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and veteran quarterback Tom Brady have entered the week as the favorite over the injury-depleted Denver Broncos in their Sunday’s clash at Mile High Stadium. Per betting odds at Sportsbetting.com, the Buccaneers are placed as a six-point favorite over the Broncos, who will play without starting quarterback Drew Lock and other key pieces. Aside from Lock, the Broncos will face the Buccaneers without the services of defensive ends Dre'Mont Jones and Demarcus Walker, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Phillip Lindsay, who all suffered various injuries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Analysts see Bucs’ win over Broncos

Majority of experts from various media organizations also picked the Buccaneers (1-1) to prevail over the winless Broncos despite Brady’s 8-9 record against Denver. Analyst Greg Rosenthal of NFL.com expects the Buccaneers to win over the Broncos, but not without tough opposition from Greg Fangio’s boys. Rosenthal placed the final score at Buccaneers, 23, Broncos, 21. Analysts at ESPN.com were unanimous in selecting the Buccaneers over the Broncos while Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk expect Brady to emerge with a close win in Denver. Smith would have picked the Broncos if they are at full strength, but with so many injuries, he just can’t see Denver winning.

Smith sees the Buccaneers coming out with a 17-14 win while Florio expects Tampa Bay to win, 20-13. Experts at SB Nation are also unanimous in picking the Buccaneers while eight writers of CBS Sports are split between Tampa Bay and Denver. The experts at USA Today – composed of Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Jori Epstein, Mike Jones, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes and Tom Schad – are unanimous behind the Buccaneers over the Broncos.

Brady not worried about Gronk’s struggle

In their nine years together with the New England Patriots, the tandem of veteran quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL. Their partnership in New England produced 7,786 passing yards and 78 touchdowns so many expect Brady and Gronkowski to continue their dominance in Tampa Bay.

But to their disappointment, Brady has targeted Gronkowski four times for two receptions and 11 yards with no touchdown in their first two games in Tampa Bay.

When asked about it during Friday’s press conference, Brady said he and Gronkowski have a lot of things to work on but he expects their partnership to grow stronger as the season progresses. “Either way, we’ve got to figure out how to win the games when the opportunities present themselves to make them happen — we’ve got to be able to do it,” said Brady. When asked about his lack of production on offense, Gronkowski said his role with the Buccaneers is now a blocking tight end. "I came here to block, baby! So four targets was four more than I thought I was gonna get.

Yeah," he said, but clarified that he’s ready to be targeted depending on the game plan.