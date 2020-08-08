After a long hiatus to the beginning of the 2020 MLB season, the play has begun to pick up, and ‘MLB The Show 20’ has come out with their second player rating update.

Let’s take a look at the players who went up or down a level in the latest update. (Those who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included). You won’t see any players who went down, though, as there weren’t any that met the criteria. Like last week, there are two new diamond players.

All of the rating updates can be found at The Show Nation.

Gold to Diamond

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (SS) - 82 Gold to 85 Diamond

Nicholas Castellanos, Reds (LF) - 81 Gold to 85 Diamond

It was a magnificent rookie season in 2019 for Tatis Jr.

as he likely would have been neck-and-neck with Pete Alonso for NL Rookie of the Year had he not been limited to 84 games due to injury. Through games played this year on August 7, he is enduring no sophomore slump as he ranks tied for third in the majors in homers (5), tied for fifth in RBIs (14), tied for third in runs (12), and 10th in OPS (1.063).

Silver to Gold

German Marquez, Rockies (SP) - 79 Silver to 81 Gold

Corey Seager, Dodgers (SS) - 79 Silver to 80 Gold

Kenta Maeda, Twins (SP) - 79 Silver to 80 Gold

Tyler Duffey, Twins (RP) - 78 Silver to 80 Gold

Yoan Moncada, White Sox (3B) - 78 Silver to 80 Gold

Gio Urshela, Yankees (3B) - 79 Silver to 80 Gold

After a breakout 2019 out of the bullpen, Duffey has been nearly unhittable in the early parts of the 2020 season.

While the sample size is still obviously small, he has allowed just one hit, walked none, and struck out 10 in five innings.

Bronze to Silver

Yonny Chirinos, Rays (SP) - 72 Bronze to 77 Silver

Luis Robert, White Sox (CF) - 74 Bronze to 75 Silver

Hanser Alberto, Orioles (2B) - 74 Bronze to 76 Silver

Aaron Civale, Indians (SP) - 74 Bronze to 76 Silver

Aaron Bummer, White Sox (RP) - 74 Bronze to 76 Silver

Chris Bassitt, Athletics (SP) - 74 Bronze to 76 Silver

Blake Treinen, Dodgers (RP) - 74 Bronze to 75 Silver

Adrian Houser, Brewers (SP) - 73 Bronze to 75 Silver

John Means, Orioles (SP) - 74 Bronze to 75 Silver

Ian Happ, Cubs (CF) - 73 Bronze to 75 Silver

Drew Pomeranz, Padres (RP) - 73 Bronze to 75 Silver

Brian Goodwin, Angels (RF) - 74 Bronze to 75 Silver

Wil Myers, Padres (RF) - 73 Bronze to 75 Silver

Frankie Montas, Athletics (SP) - 74 to 75 Silver

Zack Britton, Yankees (RP) - 72 to 75 Silver

After an incredible 2018 season where he finished with a 0.78 ERA, Treinen regressed in a major way in 2019 (4.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP).

Joining the Dodgers for 2020, he has started the season off without giving up a run in 5.2 innings, although he hasn’t necessarily been dominant (five walks, just one strikeout). VGR.com took a look at to beat his player program that came out a couple of weeks ago.