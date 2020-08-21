Veteran quarterback Tom Brady was a picture of durability during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. Since he became the starting quarterback in 2001, Brady missed just a total of 16 games. This happened when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2008. The 43-year-old Brady also missed four games in the 2016 season due to suspension in connection with the “Deflategate” scandal. While other teams had injuries hounding their quarterbacks, Brady’s durability stabilized the Patriots as he kept himself healthy while leading the team to six Super Bowl victories in his two decades in Foxborough.

With Brady now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him to a two-year deal worth $50 million, the Patriots currently have veterans Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham as possible starters for next season. Stidham was locked in to be the starter before the Patriots signed Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal to provide competition.

Stidham suffers setback in quest to become starter

However, Stidham suffered an injury in training camp that could derail his chances of winning the starting position vacated by Brady. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, Stidham suffered an injury that could prevent him from showing his wares in training camp and could affect him for several weeks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Stidham has been battling discomfort from a leg injury and is not expected to practice much. Rapoport said that the Patriots plan to proceed cautiously with Stidham. Newton’s fitness is also in question as he played just two games last season with the Carolina Panthers due to various injuries.

Curran said Stidham’s injury and Newton’s uncertainly brought the spotlight to Brady’s durability during his 20 years in New England. “That's the aspect of Brady that's too often been underappreciated,” Curran said of Brady, adding that the veteran quarterback’s durability put him ahead of other great quarterbacks such as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and John Elway.

Edelman impressed with Newton’s energy

When he was signed by the Patriots, Newton was expected to replace Brady as starter. However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that there would be a competition in training camp for the starting signal-caller’s role. But this hasn’t diminished Newton’s confidence, showing it in the first week of training camp. Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was among those who noticed Newton’s energy. “He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason," Edelman told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show", per a report by Nick Goss of NBC Sports. Calling Newton a professional, Edelman said the quarterback works his tail off in training camp. “He’s extremely dynamic and he’s got a charming personality,” said Edelman, adding that Newton is fun to be around.