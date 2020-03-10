MLB The Show 20 has now been out a week (four days more for those that pre-ordered), and it has helped people get their sports fix since not much is going on in the real world due to the pandemic. The New York Daily News recently wrote on how the coronavirus could possibly wipe out the entire 2020 season.

Who knows when (or if) there will be rating updates in the game as there is no concrete answer as to when baseball will be played again.

While most of the player ratings are fair, some seemed way off.

Here are five players who have ratings that seem far too low, and five players who have ratings that seem far too high. There’s more that can be questioned, but these 10 stood out to me.

Too Low

Mike Soroka, Braves (SP) - 78

It was a stellar rookie year in 2019 for Soroka as his 2.68 ERA was third-best in the NL, and he finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting.

Brandon Workman, Red Sox (RP) - 76

After two good years in the bullpen in 2017-18, Workman really broke out in 2019 as one of the league’s elite relievers.

He ended the season with a 1.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Mike Minor, Rangers (SP) - 76

According to Baseball-Reference, Minor led all AL pitchers in WAR at 7.8. It seems like a disservice that he is closer to being a bronze player than gold.

Keston Hiura, Brewers (2B) - 72

The 23-year-old Hiura was fabulous in his first career 84 games in the big leagues in 2019. Yes, he’s not a great defender yet, but he looked more than comfortable at the plate hitting .303 with a .938 OPS.

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox (SP) - 72

While he’s not quite the pitcher he was when he won the AL Cy Young in 2015, Keuchel should probably be a silver player. He’s been better than many of the pitchers who are silver including the three starting pitchers mentions in the too high column.

Too High

Edwin Diaz, Mets (RP) - 80

Diaz was a phenomenal closer for the Mariners in 2018 saving 57 games with a 1.96 ERA.

Last year was a disaster though as his ERA skyrocketed by more than 3.5 runs to 5.59.

Dinelson Lamet, Padres (SP) - 79

In his rookie year of 2017, Lamet posted a 4.57 ERA in 21 starts. He missed all of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he finished with a 4.07 ERA in 14 starts last season. He did strike out an impressive 12.9 batters per nine innings last year, but can he finish with an ERA under four before he’s considered nearly a gold player?

Jose Iglesias, Orioles (SS) - 78

Sure, Iglesias is good in the field, but he’s a light-hitting infielder (.681 OPS since 2016) who has drawn very few walks in his career.

Chris Archer, Pirates (SP) - 76

Does Archer really deserve to be silver? He hasn’t had an ERA under four since 2015, and he had career-worsts in both ERA (5.19) and WHIP (1.41).

Drew Smyly, Giants (SP) - 75

Let’s see. Smyly didn’t pitch in the majors in 2017 and 2018 recovering from injury. Last year, he pitched to the tune of a 6.24 ERA with the Brewers and Phillies in 25 games (21 starts). And he’s a silver player?