If the New England Patriots don't sign Tom Brady to a contract between now until March, the 42-year-old quarterback will become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career in the NFL. As of now, both Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are focused on their Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. On Thursday, Brady and Belichick both sidestepped questions about the possibility that Saturday could be their last game together with the Patriots. If Brady is not signed until March 18, then he’ll officially become a free agent and could be signed by a team in need of a veteran quarterback.

Earlier, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., declared that his son’s fate in New England depends on Belichick, but his playing career will not depend on the head coach’s decision. Brady Sr. said many teams could be interested in his son’s services, citing that even the great Joe Montana did not finish his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Belichick focused on football, not on contracts

During Friday’s interview on ESPN’s “Get Up”, Patriots insider Mike Reiss provided an update about the contract situation between Brady and the Patriots.

Reiss said he spoke to someone “directly involved” in the situation, who said that the two sides are in a wait-and-see status. Reiss explained that there were no other contract talks since Brady signed the revised deal in August, where he was given a two-year extension worth $70 million, but the additional two years are voidable. With the Patriots focused on the Titans, Reiss expects Belichick to address Brady’s contract situation later.

“Bill Belichick has a saying to his players at this time of year: Put it all in the drawer. Nothing else is important other than the football game we’re about to play,” Reiss explained. The Patriots insider believes that Brady’s contract issue is on top of the pile and will be addressed first once the Patriots’ campaign is officially over. The Patriots are playing in the Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009 after blowing their regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady has an impressive 30-10 record in the postseason, but he wasn’t banking on his playoff success. Brady said the Patriots are focused on beating the Titans on Saturday where they are 4.5-point favorite.

Gilmore, Slater make it to All-Pro first team

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teamer Matthew Slater both made it to the NFL's Associated Press All-Pro first team. Gilmore was one of two unanimous selections, the other being New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Both Gilmore and Thomas received first-place votes from all 50 AP voters. Patriots left guard Joe Thuney earned his first career All-Pro selection after he was picked to the second team as one of the best left guards in the league. The award should benefit Thuney as he will hit free agency after this season.