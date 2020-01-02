New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick sidestepped a question about the possibility that their clash against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday would be their last game together. During Thursday's press conference ahead of their showdown with the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that Brady was asked about the possibility that this could be his last home game as a Patriot, he said "I ain't talking about those things and I wouldn't think about those things anyway.

It's all like a normal week for me. I just practice like I always have and try to do the best that I can do." Earlier in the press conference, Reiss said Brady was asked if he ever gets sentimental, to which he replied: “I’m not much for nostalgia.”

The 42-year-old Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his career after this season.

Brady signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million in the offseason, but the two additional years are voidable. In a recent interview, Brady reiterated his plan to play until he’s 45 years old, but didn’t mention if he will end his career with the Patriots.

Belichick focused on Titans

Before the quarterback took the podium, Belichick was also asked about the possibility that this could be his last game coaching Brady if they lose to the Titans in Saturday’s Wild Card Game. “Yeah, we’re focused on the Titans,” said Belichick, adding that the Patriots will do everything they can to get ready to play their best game on Saturday. Belichick forged his partnership with Brady when he took him as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Since Brady took over as starter, in 2001, the Patriots have won six Super Bowl trophies.

This season, rumors surfaced that this could be Brady’s last year with the team amid his struggles this season. Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN said it is unlikely that Brady will stay with the Patriots. Schefter added that Brady’s other options include retirement or play for another team. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr. said that his son’s fate with the Patriots is in the hands of Belichick, but they are ready to move on to another team if they decide to part ways.

Edelman shares good news about shoulder

Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman shared positive news about his reported shoulder injury ahead of their clash with the Titans where they are a 4.5-point favorite. In an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show", Edelman said “I feel good, and that's that” when asked about his health status before they face the Titans.

Edelman said he’s good to go and compete at a high level against the Titans. Earlier, Mike Giardi of NFL Network sounded the alarm on Edelman’s shoulder injury, saying it is "worse than you can possibly imagine." In his past two games, he was limited to two catches and nine yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and 26 yards on three catches in their devastating loss to the Miami Dolphins in their season finale.