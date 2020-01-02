Kris Abrams-Draine wants to see what the Nebraska football program has to offer, even though the 2020 prospect has been pledged to Mississippi since June of last year. The 3-star wide receiver announced on his Twitter account that he has locked in a visit with the Huskers, and will be in town the weekend of January 17.

The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise only because the Cornhuskers don't have a ton of room left in their current class. Nebraska currently has 24 commits and has said it expects to take no more than 26.

There is some wiggle room in those numbers because Issac Gifford is considered a blue-shirt. This means he won't come to campus until next fall and will count against the 2021 scholarship limit, despite signing an LOI in December.

While the news of the visit has some Husker fans excited at the prospect of swinging a commit, it's clear the receiver is looking at all his options.

Big competition ahead for Nebraska

Kris Abrams-Draine told AL.com he could take as many as three visits to new schools during January.

That would lead up to him finally signing his Letter of Intent during the February signing period. That period, which used to be the only one for a recruiting class, is now the last time a 2020 commit can sign an LOI and be eligible to play next fall, barring some sort of waiver from the NCAA.

According to his Twitter, Abrams-Draine has also set up a visit to Florida State for the weekend of January 31st. He has reportedly also given some thought to checking out the Oregon Ducks. It's thought that if he does visit the Pac 12 school, it would be on the weekend between his Nebraska and Florida State trips.

Multi-talented athlete

The story of Kris Abrams-Draine is interesting because he is projected to play wide receiver in college, even though that's one position from which he didn't see much action in high school.

As one of Alabama's top unsigned prospects, Abrams-Draine rushed for over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also threw for 723 yards and nine touchdowns from the quarterback position.

The All-State selection also had a nice senior season on the defensive side of the ball. He had two interceptions on the year and managed to return both for touchdowns. If that wasn't enough, he was also his team's punt returner in 2019.

If there is one question mark about Nebraska's newest prospect, it is how quickly he can return from injury. Kris Abrams-Draine had to leave his state championship game with a torn meniscus. He had surgery the following week, but he's expected to make a full recovery and be available by the start of fall camps.