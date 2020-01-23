New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady has been drawing praise for his on-field accomplishments in his 20-year stint in the NFL. Unknown to many, the 42-year-old Brady is also a good husband to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and a good father to his three kids. This was proven when a Brookline, Massachusetts neighbor wrote about Brady’s kindness in her blog featured on CBS Boston. Katz said she’s lucky to witness Brady’s conduct off the field as a father to Jack, Benny, and Vivi.

According to Katz, her son was a teammate of Brady’s son Benny in outdoor hockey and recalled seeing the veteran quarterback several times watching practices at Larz Anderson rink.

“But possibly what’s most impressive is that you are simply a mensch: a decent, kind human being, a leader and role model for our children,” Katz wrote. According to Katz, Brady was approachable and kind, especially to children, despite his star status as a six-time Super Bowl champion. Brady and wife Gisele placed their Brookline home on the market recentlly.

Katz has said she and her neighbors will always remember the quarterback’s kindness and she will share that with her grandchildren. “On behalf of the parents of New England, from the bottom of so many hearts: Thank you,” she ended.

Patriots to ask Brady for an answer early

To avoid making the same mistake twice, the Patriots will ask Brady for an answer before the legal tampering period on free agency begins on March 16.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots made a mistake by not getting a clear commitment from tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suddenly announced his retirement after a nine-year stint in New England while free agency was already underway. Gronkowski’s late decision cost the Patriots a chance to pursue top free agent tight ends who were in the market when he announced his retirement.

Patriots don’t want to be caught off guard

“Here’s the situation: I don’t believe the New England Patriots are waiting until March 16 to get an answer from Tom Brady,” Schefter told ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday. Schefter added that the Patriots would not let Brady enter free agency and be caught off guard by his decision to join another team by March 20. If that happens, the Patriots have already missed the chance to talk with other free-agent quarterbacks. “That’s not the way that organization operates,” Schefter explains. The 42-year-old Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on March 18.

The Patriots could sign Brady between now until March 18 to prevent him from entering the free-agent market. However, Brady said in his last interview that he would listen to pitches from other teams. Experts say that the Patriots remain the best fit for Brady and give him the best chance to succeed.