When New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes the field, on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, he will make another mark in the NFL’s 100-year history. During Friday’s press conference, a transcript that was posted on the Patriots’ official website, mentioned that Brady will be the first 42-year-old quarterback in the history of the NFL to start all 16 regular-season games, barring any untoward incident. "It’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that. Thanks for sharing that with me,” said Brady, who was also recently named as the second quarterback on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Brady said it’s good to be always available to the team adding that he hopes to keep it going. Brady said he’s happy to be starting for the Patriots, hoping that he will play well against the Dolphins to secure the No. 2 seed for his team.

Brady also talked about other quarterbacks who started at greater than 42 years of age, like Steve DeBerg, Vinny Testaverde, and Warren Moon. Brady said he knows Moon and has had exposure to older quarterbacks speaking of playing with Testaverde and even Doug Flutie.

“I loved my time with both those guys and I’m still keeping in touch with both of them,” said Brady, adding that he learned a lot from playing with Testaverde and Flutie. Testaverde was Brady’s backup in 2006 while Flutie played the role in 2005.

Brady reiterates importance of Dolphins’ game

During Friday’s press conference, Brady reiterated the importance of the Patriots’ Sunday clash against the 4-11 Dolphins. At 12-3, the Patriots are already assured of a spot in the postseason, but they need a win over the Dolphins to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that goes with it. "We’ve got a lot to play for. This is a huge game for us," Brady said, even calling the Dolphins’ clash a playoff game for the Patriots. Earlier, Brady said he wants the Patriots to finish their regular season strong when they take on the Dolphins.

In the postseason, another record awaits Brady, who will become the oldest quarterback to start in a playoff contest.

Brady responds to White’s comment

Following their 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills that sealed the 11th consecutive AFC East title for the Patriots, Brady posted a photo of him on Instagram blocking Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White together with the caption “I’ll run through a ************* face…offense, defense, special teams.. don’t matter”, a line that he took from linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts’ interview. The post did not sit well with White, who commented that other players can’t hit Brady the way the quarterback blocked him. On Friday, Brady commented on White’s reaction, saying he was just trying to have a little fun. Brady even called White a great player and has done a great job with the Bills.

“I don’t take offense to anything anyone says,” said Brady.