After New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL all-time passing touchdown record of 539 set by Peyton Manning on Monday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady extended his congratulations to his fellow signal-caller. Brees now leads the pack with 541 touchdown passes, while Brady remains in third place with 538. The 42-year-old Brady can overtake Manning when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Gillette Stadium, but the veteran quarterback says winning is more important to him than chasing records.

“The object of the game is to win…In the end, the one for me that matters the most is winning,” said Brady in an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio.

Brady said his record of six Super Bowl rings by any quarterback matters most to him than any passing record. “Absolutely, I think for me, looking now at my Super Bowl rings and sharing that with my teammates, those are incredible moments in my life and great memories,” Brady told Gray. The veteran quarterback added that it is awesome to celebrate every victory with teammates, family, and friends.

On Sunday, Brady broke another NFL record when he threw his 20th touchdown pass to James White in their 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady clinched his 17th season with at least 20 touchdown passes, surpassing Manning’s record of 16 seasons.

Brady wants Peyton Manning’s jersey

On Monday, Brady fulfilled Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon’s wish when he sent him a signed jersey one day after their showdown. Earlier, Mixon said on Twitter he was star-struck after meeting Brady following the game and was shy to ask for his jersey.

Brady saw Mixon’s tweet and promised to send a jersey to his way. According to Brady, he’s happy to fulfill Mixon’s wish as he remembers his early years in the league he was looking up to other superstars in the NFL. When asked by Gray about one player would Brady likes to swap jerseys with, the veteran quarterback replied “Peyton Manning”. According to Brady, he doesn’t have a Peyton Manning jersey despite playing against each other several times in memorable games. “Maybe we’ll exchange one year down the road,” said Brady.

Belichick admits Brady missed significant time in practice

During his Tuesday’s press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted that Brady missed extended time in practice this season due to various issues. Belichick said he has to give backups Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler significant time in practices this season because Brady “hasn’t been able to do a lot this year.” In the past few games, Brady’s name was mentioned on the injury report due to right elbow issue. However, Brady said the listing was just precautionary on the part of the Patriots and he’s always good to go.