Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Sam Hubbard was only four years old when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was drafted 199th overall in 2000. So we can’t blame Hubbard that he’s amazed by Brady’s longevity and his level of play in his 20th year in the NFL. “It's crazy the level he's continued to play at in year 20,” said the 24-year-old Hubbard, who was drafted in the third round (77th overall) by the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. Hubbard said it is an incredible opportunity to play some good football against Brady, whom he called "the best ever to do it." Hubbard added that it’s going to be a challenge going up against Brady because of his strong command of the offense, his accuracy, and his pocket presence.

“There's so many things that make him great,” Hubbard said during a news conference, excerpts of which were provided by the Patriots official website. When he goes up against the Patriots for the first time in his young career, the defensive end said it would be pretty surreal to be out there lining up and trying to sack Brady. The Patriots entered the week as a 9.5-point favorite over the Bengals, their highest spread in six weeks. The Patriots (10-3) need a win against the 1-12 Bengals to snap a two-game losing slide and secure a postseason berth.

Bengals coach says Brady presents a great test

According to Head Coach Zac Taylor, Brady will be a great test for his defense due to his accuracy and his 20 years of experience playing in the same offense. Taylor said Brady elevates the players around by putting them in a great position. “He always puts them in great positions, along with the coaching staff,” said Taylor, who is in his first year as Bengals coach. Bengals' veteran quarterback Andy Dalton said the team is worried about Brady’s consistency, which he has done throughout his career. Regardless of the situation, Dalton said Brady always finds ways to win.

Edelman returns, Wynn misses practice

After missing Wednesday’s practice, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was a limited participant in Thursday’s training due to knee and shoulder issues, per Nick Goss of NBC Sports. According to Thursday’s injury report, Brady was a full participant despite his elbow issue. After their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady’s right elbow was heavily wrapped, but he assured that he will suit up against the Bengals.

Rookie wideout N’Keal Harry was a full participant despite a hip issue while fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was limited due to an ankle issue.

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart returned to practice after not participating Wednesday due to concussion. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed Thursday’s practice due to an eye issue and it remains unclear if it will affect his availability against the Bengals.