New England Patriots fans were quick to correct the team’s former wideout Antonio Brown after the latter claimed that he’s the best sixth-round pick in the NFL. Brown, who was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers 195th overall out of Central Michigan in the 2010 NFL Draft, posted a photo of his Draft card with the caption “NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time!”

However, Brown may have forgotten that his former teammate, veteran quarterback Tom Brady, was a 199th overall pick in the sixth round back in 2000.

Brown’s tweet drew tons of response from Patriots fans, reminding the 31-year-old wide receiver that the 42-year-old Brady has six Super Bowl rings while the wide receiver has none. User Jonathan Swasey (@jSwazz24) said Brown forgot about his former teammate Brady while @CameronSpence32 said that while he respects Brown as one of the greatest wide receivers, the distinction of being the greatest sixth-round pick belongs to Brady. According to niceshot31706, Brown should do his homework and find out who's the 199th overall pick in 2000.

Brown one of the top Draft steals

While he's not at par with Brady in terms of accomplishments, Brown could also be considered as one of the best draft-steals in league history. The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million in the offseason but he lasted just 11 days after the team cut him due to allegations of rape and sexual assault. Recently, Brown issued an apology to Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and the organization for the bad media that he had brought during his short stint, in the hope that he would be re-signed. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Patriots have no plan of bringing him back despite their offensive struggles this season. Schefter said Brown's apology has no weight since the Patriots have long decided to move on from him. It was reported that several teams are interested in Brown, but the prolonged NFL investigation has prevented them from signing the talented wide receiver.

Hall of Famer sides with Patriots

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin believes that the Patriots will prevail over the Buffalo Bills in their Week 16 clash on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. During an episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL”, Irvin said the Bills should have enough offense to beat the Patriots. According to Irvin, the Bills’ defense is outstanding this season, but they have to put points on the board for them to avenge their 16-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 4. “You gotta have offense to put the Patriots in a problematic situation. I’m taking the Patriots,” said Irvin. The Hall of Famer has a point because the Bills are ranked 22nd in the NFL in both total yards and points per game. The Patriots are a seven-point favorite over the Bills on Saturday.