The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Cooperstown, New York. Being inducted into it is the ultimate honor for someone who spent their career in the game.

There is more than one way an inductee can be chosen. One of these is via the Modern Baseball Era Committee. The committee recently took a vote on new members. As CBS reports, it came up with two new inductees. Both of which had been put forward multiple times in the past. And, their continued rejection has become a source of controversy. Now, that has come to an end.

Ted Simmons

Primarily a catcher, Simmons was a star player for twenty years. Most of his career was spent with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of the team during its 1968 World Series Championship season.

With the Cardinals, Simmons was a six-time All-Star selection. He also received a Silver Slugger Award for the 1980 season. Arguably Simmons' best season was in 1975. He finished second for the National League batting title and sixth in the race for Most Valuable Player. His Cardinals career also included catching two no-hitters and twice leading the National League in intentional walks.

From the Cardinals, Simmons joined the Milwaukee Brewers. While a Brewer, Simmons was chosen to be an All-Star twice. The team also made it to the World Series in 1982. Simmons has indicated he would prefer his Hall of Fame plaque to portray him wearing a Brewers cap. He would go on to finish his playing career with the Atlanta Braves.

Since retiring from playing, he has held various other roles with baseball teams, including general manager with the Pittsburgh Pirates and bench coach with the Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

In 2017, Simmons missed out on the Hall of Fame by one vote. He has already been inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor.

Marvin Miller

Miller led the Major League Baseball Players Association for more than 15 years. His tenure included several major changes in Major League Baseball labor relations. These include reaching a Collective Bargaining Agreement for the first time and the implementation of free agency.

Previously, Miller had worked with other prominent labor unions and the National Labor Board.

Most prominently for him was the United Steelworkers Union. He also worked with the International Association of Machinists, as well as the United Auto Workers.

Miller passed away in 2012. The news of his induction might not be as welcome for his family as it might've been in years past. ESPN reports that Miller, over time, didn't want to be considered for the Hall of Fame. He also requested that his children not participate in the process.