The Ohio State Buckeyes land a major signing for the 2020-2021 season, with quarterback CJ Stroud committing to the program. Stroud himself announced that he would be joining the Buckeyes, next year. In an interview with ESPNU, he said that he felt that Ohio State offers the best pathway to an NFL career. He also complimented the work that head coach Ryan Day, and quarterback coach Mike Yurcich, exhibited in the past season. He said that he looks forward to working with them in the next months.

Stroud, a 4-star quarterback from California’s Rancho Cucamonga High School, is another high-profile recruit for the 2020 class.

Ranked as the no. 2 pro-style quarterback, nationally, Stroud could boost the Buckeyes’ potential in the coming season.

As a high school football star, he got offers from countless schools. He mentioned that he narrowed down his options to five: Ohio State, USC, Georgia, Oregon, and Michigan. Ultimately, he went with the Buckeyes.

Impressive Ohio State Buckeyes commits for 2020

Apart from Stroud, Ohio State also has other up-and-coming names in its 2020 class. There are two five-star players in the Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2020 class.

Wide receiver Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are already confirmed to be playing for the team. Both of them are considered the top players in their position at the national level.

As far as geographical recruitment goes, most of the 2020 class is from Ohio. This includes Johnson, 4-star defensive tackle Darrion Henry, and 3-star tight end Joe Royer.

California is also well-represented in the team. The Buckeyes already has linebacker Kourt Williams. In the next days, defensive back Clark Phillips III may also announce a commitment to the team.

Looking into the team's 2021 recruiting class

The 2020-2021 college football schedule may be months away but a lot of people are already asking about the potential members of the team’s 2021 class.

So far, Ohio State is already off to a good start.

The team already has six soft commits. This includes five-star strong-side defensive end Jack Sawyer, who is the top player in the country. Kyle McCord, who is a 4-star pro-style quarterback, will also be in the team.

Former Ohio State players picked for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Meanwhile, former members of the Ohio State football team have qualified for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints), Cameron Heyward (Pittsburg Steelers), Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys), and Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) have been confirmed for roster spots. They will all be appearing on the Pro Bowl on Monday, January 6 at 3 PM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.