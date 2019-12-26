The New England Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East title with a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Week 16 in what could be their biggest win so far this season. The win did not only solidify the Patriots’ hold of the AFC East, but they put the rest of the league on notice, according to analyst Chris Broussard of Fox Sports 1. During an episode of “First Things First” on Fox Sports 1, Broussard expressed his belief that the Patriots will be a dangerous squad come playoff time, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN).

According to Broussard, the Patriots stepped up in their most important game of the season against the Bills, with veteran quarterback Tom Brady completing 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and a score.

Brady found seven different targets

Broussard said Brady found seven different receivers instead of just relying on veterans Julian Edelman and James White as targets. The Patriots running game, which has struggled in their past games, came alive with top rusher Sony Michel carrying the ball 21 times for 96 yards and Rex Burkhead running for the go-ahead score in the fourth period.

Broussard said he’s not surprised by the Patriots’ resurgence since the team is made up of gamers who understand that the stakes are getting higher late in the season. “So I do think they’re going to be dangerous in the postseason,” said Broussard. Recently, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN declared that the AFC should be worried about the Patriots’ huge win over the Bills, especially with the way Brady dissected Buffalo’s defense with his pinpoint passes. The Patriots can clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that goes with it with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Brady, in an earlier interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, said that he wants the team to finish its regular season in a strong manner. The Patriots are a 15.5-point favorite over the Dolphins, whom they defeated, 43-0, in their Week 2 meeting in Miami.

It’s hard to bet against Patriots

According to Nick Goss of NBC Sports, the Patriots remain in the mix to win Super Bowl LIV despite their struggles this season, based on the betting odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Goss, quoting SuperBookUSA’s VP for Risk Management Jeff Sherman, reported that the Patriots are 8-1 favorite to win their second straight Super Bowl trophy, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs. Goss said it would be hard to bet against the Patriots, especially after their convincing win over the Bills last Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, are the favorite with 9-4 odds followed by the San Francisco 49ers with 9-2 odds. The New Orleans Saints are 5-1 favorite while the Green Bay Packers have 10-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. The rest of the field is with the Seattle Seahawks (14-1), Minnesota Vikings (25-1), Houston Texans (30-1), and the Bills (40-1).