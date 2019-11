When the 2019 World Series concluded, it was also the end of the 2010s decade in MLB.

With the announcement of all the major awards for this year now completed, it’s a good time to look at the players who stood out the most in the 2010s with All-Decade teams.

Players who played multiple positions are listed at the position they played the most during the decade. All stats, awards, and accolades are from 2010-19 and were found at Baseball-Reference.

As a subjective list, there can be much debate as to which team a player should be on, or debate about including a player who didn’t make it. An extensive list of honorable mentions is included at the end.

First team 2010s

Catcher - Buster Posey Stats: 10 seasons, 1,251 games, .302 BA, .828 OPS, 1,378 H, 140 HR, 270 2B, 9 3B, 23 SB, 673 RBI, 594 R Accolades: 3X World Series winner, 1X NL MVP, 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, 1X Gold Glove, 4X Silver Slugger, 6X All-Star, 1X NL batting champ

First base - Miguel Cabrera Stats: 10 seasons, 1,360 G, .317 BA, .943 OPS, 1,595 H, 268 HR, 324 2B, 5 3B, 14 SB, 941 RBI, 799 R Accolades: 2X AL MVP, 5X Silver Slugger, 7X All-Star, 4X AL batting champ, 1X AL HR leader, 2X AL RBI leader, 2X AL doubles leader, 2X AL OPS leader

Second base - Jose Altuve Stats: 9 seasons, 1,243 games, .315 BA, .827 OPS, 1,568 H, 128 HR, 299 2B, 28 3B, 254 SB, 538 RBI, 734 R Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X AL MVP, 1X Gold Glove, 5X Silver Slugger, 3X AL batting champ, 4X AL hits leader, 2X AL SB leader

Shortstop - Francisco Lindor Stats: 5 seasons, 717 G, .288 BA, .840 OPS, 835 H, 130 HR, 178 2B, 15 3B, 93 SB, 384 RBI, 478 R Accolades: 2X Gold Glove, 2X Silver Slugger, 4X All-Star, 1X AL runs leader

Third base - Nolan Arenado Stats: 7 seasons, 1,031 G, .295 BA, .897 OPS, 1,160 H, 227 HR, 253 2B, 27 3B, 16 SB, 734 RBI, 626 R Accolades: 7X Gold Glove, 4X Silver Slugger, 5X All-Star, 3X NL HR leader, 2X NL RBI leader, 1X NL doubles leader

Left field - Christian Yelich Stats: 7 seasons, 920 G, .301 BA, .874 OPS, 1,067 H, 139 HR, 209 2B, 24 3B, 124 SB, 500 RBI, 587 R Accolades: 1X NL MVP, 1X Gold Glove, 3X Silver Slugger, 2X All-Star, 2X NL batting champ, 2X NL OPS leader

Center field - Mike Trout Stats: 9 seasons, 1,199 G, .305 BA, 1.000 OPS, 1,324 H, 285 HR, 251 2B, 46 3B, 200 SB, 752 RBI, 903 R Accolades: 3X AL MVP, 2012 AL Rookie of the Year, 2X All-Star Game MVP, 7X Silver Slugger, 8X All-Star, 1X AL RBI leader, 4X AL runs leader, 1X AL SB leader, 4X AL OPS leader

Right field - Mookie Betts Stats: 6 seasons, 794 G, .301 BA, .893 OPS, 965 H, 139 HR, 229 2B, 26 3B, 126 SB, 470 RBI, 613 R Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X AL MVP, 4X Gold Glove, 3X Silver Slugger, 4X All-Star, 1X AL batting champ, 2X AL runs leader

Designated hitter - Nelson Cruz Stats: 10 seasons, 1,385 G, .281 BA, .888 OPS, 1,461 H, 346 HR, 275 2B, 9 3B, 50 SB, 961 RBI, 774 R Accolades: 3X Silver Slugger, 5X All-Star, 1X AL HR leader, 1X AL RBI leader

Starting pitcher - Clayton Kershaw Stats: 10 seasons, 156-61 record, 294 G (293 GS), 2.31 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 2,179 K, 1,996 IP Accolades: 1X NL MVP, 3X NL Cy Young, 8X All-Star, 3X NL wins leader, 5X NL ERA leader, 4X NL WHIP leader, 3X NL strikeouts leader

Starting pitcher - Justin Verlander Stats: 10 seasons, 160-86 record, 321 G (321 GS), 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 2,260 K, 2,142 IP Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X AL MVP, 2X AL Cy Young, 6X All-Star, 3X AL wins leader, 1X AL ERA leader, 4X AL WHIP leader, 4X AL strikeouts leader

Starting pitcher - Max Scherzer Stats: 10 seasons, 161-74 record, 319 G (319 GS), 3.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2,452 K, 2,063.2 IP Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 2X NL Cy Young, 1X AL Cy Young, 7X All-Star, 2X AL wins leader, 1X AL WHIP leader, 2X NL wins leader, 3X NL WHIP leader, 3X NL strikeouts leader

Starting pitcher - Zack Greinke Stats: 10 seasons, 155-70 record, 311 G (311 GS), 3.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 1,872 K, 1.984 IP Accolades: 6X Gold Glove, 2X Silver Slugger, 5X All-Star, 1X NL ERA leader, 1X NL WHIP leader

Starting pitcher - Chris Sale Stats: 10 seasons, 109-73 record, 312 G (232 GS), 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 2,007 K, 1,629.2 IP Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 7X All-Star, 2X AL strikeout leader

Closer - Craig Kimbrel Stats: 10 seasons, 31-23 record, 565 G, 2.08 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 346 SV, 898 K, 553.1 IP Accolades: 2011 NL Rookie of the Year, 7X All-Star, 4X NL saves leader

Second team

Catcher - Yadier Molina Stats: 10 seasons, 1,314 G, .287 BA, .760 OPS, 1,367 H, 121 HR, 276 2B, 5 3B, 53 SB, 653 RBI, 512 R Accolades: 7X Gold Glove, 1X Silver Slugger, 8X All-Star First base - Joey Votto

Stats: 10 seasons, 1,411 G, .306 BA, .944 OPS, 1,532 H, 231 HR, 327 2B, 16 3B, 67 SB, 759 RBI, 847 R Accolades: 1X NL MVP, 1X Gold Glove, 6X All-Star, 2X NL OPS leader, 1X NL doubles leader

Second base - Robinson Cano Stats: 10 seasons, 1,451 G, .300 BA, .855 OPS, 1,695 H, 237 HR, 363 2B, 16 3B, 34 SB, 878 RBI, 828 R Accolades: 1X All-Star MVP, 2X Gold Glove, 4X Silver Slugger, 7X All-Star

Shortstop - Andrelton Simmons Stats: 8 seasons, 1,030 games, .268 BA, .696 OPS, 1,029 H, 67 HR, 181 2B, 23 3B, 65 SB, 396 RBI, 437 R Accolades: 4X Gold Glove

Third base - Manny Machado Stats: 8 seasons, 1,082 G, .279 BA, .818 OPS, 1,200 H, 207 HR, 232 2B, 14 3B, 58 SB, 598 RBI, 603 R Accolades: 2X Gold Glove, 4X All-Star, 1X AL doubles leader

Left field - Ryan Braun Stats: 10 seasons, 1,305 G, .294 BA, .877 OPS, 1,410 H, 241 HR, 297 2B, 24 3B, 166 SB, 811 RBI, 770 R Accolades: 1X NL MVP, 3X Silver Slugger, 4X All-Star, 1X NL HR leader, 1X NL runs leader, 2X NL OPS leader

Center field - Andrew McCutchen Stats: 10 seasons, 1,452 G, .286 BA, .860 OPS, 1,540 H, 221 HR, 308 2B, 39 3B, 165 SB, 765 RBI, 868 R Accolades: 1X NL MVP, 1X Gold Glove, 4X Silver Slugger, 5X All-Star, 1X NL hits leader, 1X NL OPS leader

Right field - Giancarlo Stanton Stats: 10 seasons, 1,162 G, .268 BA, .905 OPS, 1,141 H, 308 HR, 239 2B, 11 3B, 41 SB, 785 RBI, 686 R Accolades: 1X NL MVP, 2X Silver Slugger, 4X All-Star, 2X NL HR leader, 1X NL RBI leader

Designated hitter - David Ortiz Stats: 7 seasons, 957 G, .292 BA, .945 OPS, 1,014 H, 224 HR, 252 2B, 5 3B, 7 SB, 700 RBI, 530 R Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X World Series MVP, 3X Silver Slugger, 5X All-Star, 1X AL RBI leader, 1X AL doubles leader, 1X AL OPS leader

Starting pitcher - Jacob deGrom Stats: 6 seasons, 66-49 record, 171 G (171 GS), 2.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 1,255 K, 1,101.2 IP Accolades: 2X NL Cy Young, 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, 3X All-Star, 1X NL ERA leader, 1X NL strikeouts leader

Starting pitcher - Felix Hernandez Stats: 10 seasons, 111-95 record, 281 G (280 GS), 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 1,714 K, 1,824.2 IP Accolades: 1X AL Cy Young, 6X All-Star, 1X AL wins leader, 2X AL ERA leader, 1X AL WHIP leader

Starting pitcher - Madison Bumgarner Stats: 10 seasons, 119-92 record, 285 G (285 GS), 3.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 1,784 K, 1,836 IP Accolades: 3X World Series winner, 1X World Series MVP, 2X Silver Slugger, 4X All-Star

Starting pitcher - Cole Hamels Stats: 10 seasons, 115-87 record, 306 G (305 GS), 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 1,872 K, 1,958 IP Accolades: 3X All-Star

Starting pitcher - David Price Stats: 10 seasons, 140-73 record, 293 G (287 GS), 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 1,867 K, 1,887.1 IP Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X AL Cy Young, 5X All-Star, 1X AL wins leader, 2X AL ERA leader, 1X AL strikeouts leader

Closer - Aroldis Chapman Stats: 10 seasons, 33-26 record, 550 G, 2.23 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 883 K, 535.2 IP Accolades: 6X All-Star

Third

Catcher - Salvador Perez Stats: 8 seasons, 942 G, .266 BA, .739 OPS, 942 H, 141 HR, 177 2B, 10 3B, 4 SB, 503 RBI, 381 R Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X World Series MVP, 5X Gold Glove, 2X Silver Slugger, 6X All-Star

First base - Paul Goldschmidt Stats: 9 seasons, 1,253 G, .292 BA, .916 OPS, 1,337 H, 243 HR, 292 2B, 20 3B, 127 SB, 807 RBI, 806 R Accolades: 3X Gold Glove, 4X Silver Slugger, 1X NL HR leader, 1X NL RBI leader, 1X NL OPS leader

Second base - Ian Kinsler Stats: 10 seasons, 1,373 G, .266 BA, .759 OPS, 1,443 H, 174 HR, 294 2B, 30 3B, 152 SB, 636 RBI, 879 R Accolades: 2X Gold Glove, 3X All-Star

Shortstop - Troy Tulowitzki Stats: 9 seasons, 859 G, .293 BA, .868 OPS, 931 H, 160 HR, 180 2B, 8 3B, 26 SB, 537 RBI, 494 R Accolades: 2X Gold Glove, 2X Silver Slugger, 5X All-Star

Third base - Josh Donaldson Stats: 9 seasons, 1,038 G, .273 BA, .878 OPS, 1,048 H, 219 HR, 226 2B, 12 3B, 38 SB, 645 RBI, 652 R Accolades: 1X AL MVP, 2X Silver Slugger, 3X All-Star, 1X AL RBI leader, 1X AL runs leader

Left field - Justin Upton Stats: 10 seasons, 1,408 G, .265 BA, .820 OPS, 1,373 H, x255 HR, 275 2B, 22 3B, 124 SB, 798 RBI, 836 R Accolades: 3X Silver Slugger, 3X All-Star

Center field - Lorenzo Cain Stats: 10 seasons, 1,045 G, .288 BA, .761 OPS, 1,122 H, 78 HR, 206 2B, 24 3B, 175 SB, 407 RBI, 565 R Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X Gold Glove, 2X All-Star

Right field - Jose Bautista Stats: 9 seasons, 1,223 G, .251 BA, .879 OPS, 1,078 H, 285 HR, 222 2B, 9 3B, 56 SB, 764 RBI, 781 R Accolades: 3X Silver Slugger, 6X All-Star, 2X AL leader in HR, 1X AL OPS leader

Designated hitter - Victor Martinez Stats: 8 seasons, 1,096 G, .292 BA, .796 OPS, 1,182 H, 135 HR, 222 2B, 1 3B, 5 SB, 619 RBI, 469 R Accolades: 1X Silver Slugger, 2X All-Star, 1X AL OPS leader

Starting pitcher - Corey Kluber Stats: 9 seasons, 98-58 record, 208 G (203 GS), 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 1,461 K, 1,341.2 IP Accolades: 2X AL Cy Young, 3X All-Star, 2X AL wins leader, 1X AL ERA leader, 1X AL WHIP leader

Starting pitcher - Johnny Cueto Stats: 10 seasons, 106-62 record, 235 G (235 GS), 3.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 1,266 K, 1,511 IP Accolades: 2X All-Star, 1X NL strikeouts leader

Starting pitcher - Jon Lester Stats: 10 seasons, 148-92 record, 320 G (320 GS), 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 1,868 K, 1,979.2 IP Accolades: 2X World Series winner, 5X All-Star, 1X NL wins leader

Starting pitcher - Stephen Strasburg Stats: 10 seasons, 112-58 record, 239 G (239 GS), 3.17 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 1,695 K, 1,438.2 IP Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X World Series MVP, 1X Silver Slugger, 3X All-Star, 1X NL wins leader, 1X NL strikeouts leader

Starting pitcher - Jake Arrieta Stats: 10 seasons, 106-75 record, 252 G (246 GS), 3.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 1,318 K, 1,469.1 IP Accolades: 1X World Series winner, 1X NL Cy Young, 1X All-Star, 1X NL leader in wins

Closer - Kenley Jansen Stats: 10 seasons, 30-21 record, 605 G, 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 301 SV, 903 K, 611.2 IP Accolades: 3X All-Star, 1X NL saves leader

Honorable mentions

Catcher - Russell Martin, Brian McCann, JT Realmuto

First base - Freddie Freeman

Second base - Dustin Pedroia, Ben Zobrist

Shortstop - Carlos Correa, Elvis Andrus

Third base - Anthony Rendon, Evan Longoria, Adrian Beltre

Left field - Michael Brantley, Alex Gordon, Brett Gardner

Center field - Adam Jones, Charlie Blackmon, Curtis Granderson, Jacoby Ellsbury

Right field - Bryce Harper, Jason Heyward, George Springer

Starting pitcher - Gerrit Cole, C.C. Sabathia, Cliff Lee, Gio Gonzalez, Adam Wainwright

Closer - Mariano Rivera

