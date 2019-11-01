Novak Djokovic’s campaign for a year-end number one ranking has just become more difficult as the Serb is facing some health problems at the Paris Masters. This is the second time in a row that he’s experiencing health issues at this particular masters.

Novak Djokovic struggles with virus for second straight year at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic may have won his opening match in straight sets, but he later confirmed that he is actually struggling with a virus similar to the one he got last year when he was still able to fight for a trophy.

To recall, in 2018, he lost to Karen Khachanov 7-5 6-4 in the final, after one hour and 37 minutes, thus ending his 22-match unbeaten run.

Speaking at the press conference, Djokovic admitted that he made a lot of errors, especially in the first set. He then continued by saying that he was healthy when he arrived to Paris. However, three days ago he caught a virus that now affects his energy, concentration, and ultimately his endurance on the court.

The Serb will continue to fight

But he doesn’t plan on quitting the tournament. Instead, he intends to use his experience playing under these tough conditions.

As reported by Tennis.com, Djokovic admitted that the situation definitely isn’t ideal, before revealing that there have been a few times during his career that he felt bad during a tournament and that despite that he was able to advance in the draw and even win a tournament.

Novak Djokovic still has the chance to finish as number one, in the world, for the second year in a row though. He just needs to stay within 220 points of Nadal this week and then win the ATP Tour Finals.

The Serb has just beaten Kyle Edmund and will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Paris Masters’ quarterfinal.

Djokovic explains fierce stare at coach

Meanwhile, Djokovic took the time to address his rather fierce stare at coach Goran Ivanisevic after hitting a return winner.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Djokovic said that Ivanisevic told him that he doesn’t have a great return, hence the stare after finishing the match with a return winner. Then he revealed that he was joking and that the “fierce stare” is actually just a determined look which was positive.

Although he did finish the match in style, Djokovic admitted that he wasn’t feeling good during this match either.

He said that he wasn’t playing good tennis in the first and that it was because of his serve that he was able to reach and eventually win the tie-break.

The second set was a whole nother story. it was the best Djokovic has played in the tournament so far.

Novak is convinced that he is headed in the right direction, and believes it would be even better in his quarterfinal match against Tsitsipas on Friday when he'll have the chance to avenge his Shangai defeat.