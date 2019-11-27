Manchester United will be going head-to-head with Astana on November 28, 2019, in the Europa League. After a 3-3 draw with Sheffield, Manchester United should be looking forward to getting all three-point in this game.

United has not conceded a goal in the Europa League since the start of the season with just five goals scored and United are top in the group L table.

Where can I watch Astana vs Manchester United?

Manchester United and Astana will go head-to-head in Nur-Sultan on November 28, 2019, 15:50 (US Time) you will be able to the match on fuboTV.

fuboTV will stream this match live.

Astana and Man United head-to-head (H2H)

Sep 19, 2019, Man Utd 1, Astana 0 (Europa League)

Last five Astana GAMES (WWWLL)

Nov 10, 2019, Astana 0, Irtysh 2 (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2019, Astana 0, AZ 5 -(Europa League)

Nov 03, 2019, Tobol 0, Astana 1 (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2019, Okzhetpes 0, Astana 1 (Europa League)

Oct 27, 2019, Astana 5, Aktobe 0 (Premier League)

Last 5 Manchester United games

Nov 24, 2019, Sheffield 3, Man Utd 3 (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2019, Man Utd 3, Brighton 1 ( Premier League)

Nov 07, 2019, Man Utd 3, Partizan 0 (Europa League)

Nov 02, 2019, Bournemouth 1, Man Utd 0 (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2019, Chelsea 1, Man Utd 2 (EFL Cup)

Match preview

United has kept a good form in the Europa League staying 1st in group L and no-lose yet.

United's poor form in the Premier League continues as they struggled to get a point against Sheffield on Sunday.

However, If United fails to win against Astana, their last final group game is against AZ Alkmaar, if they succeed to collect all three points, they could end up first in the group table.

Team news

Man United has a lot of players who are injured and this could make Solskjaer pick his academy players to face Astana. According to Metro, Pogba will return from injury on 7 December and could play against Manchester City.

Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, and Paul Pogba will be absent due to injury.

Players to watch

Jesse Lingard has a huge chance of starting the game against Astana, he hasn't scored a goal this season and should try his best to get one in this game.

Greenwood has performed well this season as an 18-year-old football player. He has scored four goals and one assist, He has shown great talent and should be able to keep up the good performance.

Astana FC predicted lineup

Goalkeeper: Eric.

Defender: Rukavina, Postnikov, Logvinenko, Shomko, Beisebekov.

Midfielders: Pertsukh, Mayewski, Rotariu.

Attackers: Tomasov, Khizhnichenko.

Manchester United Predicted lineup

Goalkeeper: Grant.

Defenders: Laird, Tuanzebe, Bernard, Shaw.

Midfielders: Garner, Levitt, Chong.

Attackers: Lingard, Gomes, Greenwood.