The Dallas, Texas area is dealing with the aftermath of multiple dangerous tornadoes. Many residents have been left without power. Some have been injured or their homes have been seriously damaged.

The twister impacted the lives of people from various backgrounds. In particular, two names might seem familiar to many people.

Houses belonging to Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop hit

Two members of the Dallas Stars own property that was hit hard by the tornado.

One is center Tyler Seguin, one of the team's alternate captains. The other is goaltender Ben Bishop.

Bishop, along with his wife and son rode out the storm in their home. The house did not receive significant damage. Bishop and his family are staying with the Stars team captain, Jamie Benn, according to The Dallas Morning News. A chimney from a different house also landed in Bishop's backyard.

About a mile away, there is a house owned by Seguin.

That house was much more severely damaged. Images began circulating the Internet, showing the roof had been ripped off. According to 247Sports, Seguin still owns the house, but he no longer resides in it.

While Bishop and Seguin might have the most notoriety of those affected, both have been quick to downplay it. Bishop said problems for him and his family were comparatively minor. Other people's houses were demolished or have major portions missing.

Seguin thanked people for their concern. He instead said that others suffering from such extensive damage were a sad sight. And he offered prayers for all that were affected.

At least nine tornadoes touched down in the region on October 20th. There have been no reports of any people killed. More than 100 buildings were destroyed. Several hundred more were damaged. Around 150,000 houses lost power for an extended amount of time.

Both have had long careers

The Stars are the fifth NHL team Bishop has played for, joining them in 2017. He's also played with the NHL's St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Los Angeles Kings. Bishop is a two-time All-Star. At the collegiate level, he played with the University of Maine. While there, his teams made the Frozen Four twice. Both times, they lost to the eventual national champions.

Once to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the other to Michigan State University. Ironically, he previously played junior hockey with a team called the Texas Tornado in Frisco. He would win a league championship with them.

Seguin joined the Stars in 2013, making them his second NHL team. He is a five-time All-Star. In 2011, Seguin won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins. He has also played in Switzerland's top ice hockey league.