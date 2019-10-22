The New England Patriots, eyeing to add a veteran wide receiver and a tight end, are anticipated to fill their needs before the Oct. 29 trade deadline as they go for their seventh Super Bowl trophy. However, as far as veteran quarterback Tom Brady is concerned, he’s not aware of the moves being made by the Patriots heading into the trade deadline or if they will make any move at all.

"No idea," Brady replied when asked by Jim Gray during an interview on Westwood One before the Patriots was about to take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Brady said he has no first-hand knowledge about any transaction because he has stayed out of it all year. “Like I said before, I am just going to do the best I can do each time I take the field,” said the 42-year-old Brady.

The veteran quarterback said he won’t change his approach and would come ready to play whoever the Patriots’ personnel department put in the lineup. “That’s up to the personnel department and what they think they need to do to help our team win,” said Brady.

Earlier, it was reported that the team inquired with the Denver Broncos and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and tight end O.J. Howard, respectively.

Brady, defense carry Patriots past Jets

The Patriots remained unbeaten in seven games following a 33-0 rout of the Jets in their Monday Night Football (MNF) clash at MetLife Stadium. Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown with an interception as the Patriots completed a season sweep of the Jets for the 20th time, 13th under team CEO Robert Kraft.

James White led the receiving corps with seven catches for 59, Jakobi Meyers caught five passes for 47 yards, Julian Edelman had seven receptions for 47 while Phillip Dorsett II caught three passes for 46 yards and a score.

In his first game this season for the Patriots, tight end Ben Watson caught three passes for 18 yards. Second-year rusher Sony Michel also stepped up, carrying the ball 19 times for 42 yards and a career-high three touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 7-0 for the third time in team history (2007, 2015 and 2019).

The defense also played a key role in the win as it forced Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to five turnovers – four interceptions and a lost fumble. The defense also kept Darnold on his feet all game as he completed just 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards and no touchdown.

Jets newspapers insult Darnold, Jets

The Jets did not get any respite from the New York media following their latest loss that dropped them to 1-5.

The headline of the New York Daily News’ back page read “Daaamn, Sam!” with the subtitle “Pats force Darnold into five turnovers in 33-0 debacle.” The New York Post was also unforgiving, carrying a headline that reads “Boo!” with the subtitle “Scared-looking Darnold sees ‘ghosts’ in ghastly ‘L’ to Pats.” The New York Post was referring to Darnold’s statement that he was seeing “ghosts” when he was mic’d up for the ESPN broadcast.

The 33-point margin was more than enough to cover the spread as the Patriots entered as a 10-point favorite over the Jets.