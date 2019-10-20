The 2019 World Series is now set with the Houston Astros representing the American League and the Washington Nationals making it through the National League.

Two teams, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, fell short of the World Series by falling in their League Championship Series.

Here are the key free agents on both teams. Those with player options (Aroldis Chapman) or team options (Edwin Encarnacion) are not included. A list of free agents was found at MLB online.

Yankees

Didi Gregorius (SS)

The Yankees may consider Gregorius expendable and go with a middle infielder of DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres. Recovering from Tommy John's survey, Gregorius played in just 82 games and posted the lowest batting average (.238) and on-base percentage (.276) in his five seasons with the Yankees.

Brett Gardner (LF)

Expected to be a fourth outfielder, injuries for Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Hicks forced Gardner into a nearly full-time role.

The 36-year-old rebounded from an off 2018, and he posted career-highs in homers (28), RBIs (74), and OPS (.829).

Dellin Betances (RP)

It was pretty much a lost season for Betances as he didn’t make his season debut until September, and he partially tore his Achilles after just 0.2 innings. He was one of the elite relievers in baseball making four straight All-Star teams from 2014-17 and pitching to a 2.22 ERA along with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings from 2014-18.

Austin Romine (C)

Romine has been utilized as the team’s main backup catcher for the last four years. He has been productive at the plate with 18 home runs in the last two seasons, but he does possess a below-average arm behind the plate.

Cameron Maybin (OF)

In a season in which many unexpected names played large roles for the Yankees, Maybin performer more than admirably out of nowhere after he was signed in late April. He had 28 extra-base hits in just 239 at-bats including a career-high 11 home runs.

Cardinals

Marcell Ozuna (LF)

While Ozuna hasn’t quite reached the heights of his 2017 season with the Marlins in his two years with the Cardinals, he still will arguably be the top outfielder on the free agent market. He has combined for 52 homers in the last two seasons as well as 177 RBIs. MLB Trade Rumors expects St. Louis to extend Ozuna a $17.8 million qualifying offer.

Michael Wacha (SP)

It wasn’t a great 2019 for Wacha as he had a brief demotion to the bullpen and finished with a 4.76 ERA.

The 2015 All-Star has struggled to replicate his early success as his ERA has been 4.13 or higher in three of the last four years.

Adam Wainwright (SP)

Now 38 years old, Wainwright endured his best season in 2019 since he finished third in NL Cy Young voting in 2014. He continued to pitch well in the postseason giving up just three runs in 16.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Matt Wieters (C)

A four-time All-Star, it has been a while since Wieters has played at that level.

Playing behind Yadier Molina on the team’s depth chart, he batted just .214 but did hit 11 homers in only 168 at-bats.