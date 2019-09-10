New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick believes that veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be a distraction to the team. The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million, including $9 million in signing bonus, hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. The contract also has a $20 million team option, which will become guaranteed if executed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

When asked on Tuesday if Brown will be a distraction to the Patriots, like what happened to his stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Raiders, Belichick said “I wasn't in either of those places, so I really can't comment on what did or didn't happen there.” Belichick then recalled the Patriots’ decision to trade with the Raiders for talented but controversial wideout Randy Moss in 2007. "It's the same thing you guys said about Randy Moss when we brought him in," Belichick pointed out.

Moss had two down seasons with the Raiders before he was traded to the Patriots. In his first year under Belichick’s tutelage, Moss caught a career-best 23 touchdown passes from Brady.

Patriots won’t rush Brown

When asked how Brown will fit into the Patriots’ offense, Belichick said they will not rush the talented wideout and instead take it day by day. As of now, Brown hasn’t practiced with his new team yet, according to Belichick.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

“We haven't practiced yet. We're going through information with him. ... Just take it day by day and see how it goes,” said Belichick. In an earlier interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria”, Belichick said he’s glad to have the 31-year-old Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and a four-time All-Pro, on his side. According to Belichick, he’s treating Brown like any other acquisition, meaning he will evaluate him every day and try his best to keep him updated on offense.

Belichick also hopes that Brown would make a significant contribution to the Patriots’ quest for a seventh Super Bowl trophy. Brown is expected to suit up when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Patriots are a 17-point favorite over the Dolphins, days before their clash.

Brady talks highly of Brown

Brady and Brown spent Monday together to get to know each other better. After that, Brady talked about his new teammate during an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One.

According to Brady, he won’t judge Brown based on his controversy-laden stay with the Raiders. “You know, Antonio, meeting him today I really enjoyed being around him, he’s a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive,” said Brady, adding that he’s not into personality or hype. Brady said Wednesday’s practice will give them the opportunity to see how they can connect on offense.

It was also reported that Brady even invited Brown to stay in his house, but the talented wide receiver has yet to respond to the offer.