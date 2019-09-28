Last season, veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett set a career-high with three touchdown receptions with the New England Patriots. Dorsett has a chance to set a new career-high in touchdown receptions if he could catch a scoring strike from veteran quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. With the way he’s playing, he’s also set to set a new career-high in catches and receiving yards this season.

During his second year with the Indianapolis Colts, Dorsett caught 33 passes for 528 yards in 15 games. As of Week 3, Dorsett has 13 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Dorsett’s outstanding play this season has earned praises from the 42-year-old Brady.

Brady lauds Dorsett’s consistency

The veteran signal-caller particularly lauded Dorsett’s consistency every week. “He’s done a great job for us and he’s making a lot of plays for us, we put him all over the field, and he just continues to improve,” said Brady.

At first, Brady admitted that it took him some time before adjusting to Dorsett’s brand of play, but as a veteran, he took it upon himself to bring the wide receiver up to speed and learn the team’s playbook. According to Brady, he expects a big year from Dorsett because he has worked hard to put himself in a position to take advantage of his opportunities with the Patriots. “He’s certainly done it.

So, everyone’s happy for Phil. Nobody deserves it more than him, and he’s going to need to keep doing it,” said Brady, who has thrown three of his seven touchdown passes this season to Dorsett. The 26-year-old Dorsett was a first round pick (29th overall) by the Colts in 2015. In 2017, the Colts traded him to the Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Edelman travels with Patriots to Buffalo

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman traveled with the team to Buffalo and he is expected to play when the Patriots take on the Bills on Sunday in a battle of two unbeaten AFC East squads.

Edelman suffered a chest injury in the first half of their 30-14 win over the New York Jets and did not play in the second half. This week, Edelman was limited in practice and was listed as questionable against the Bills. With Edelman in Buffalo, reports are rife that he will play against the Bills, but it is interesting to know how head coach Bill Belichick would use him or if there will be limitations.

If Edelman will be limited, expect Dorsett and Josh Gordon to have bigger roles for the Patriots, who are a 7-point favorite over the Bills. The Patriots and the Bills have identical 3-0 marks this season. Earlier, Brady declared that their clash with the Bills will be “a hell of a game.”