Antonio Brown is back home after a turbulent past few weeks and an effective firing from the New England Patriots. The player said on Twitter he will no longer be playing in the NFL.

Antonio Brown’s case

The Patriots were the second team to release Brown this month. Brown signed with the Raiders following an acrimonious split with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After New England signed him, the player was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to a lawsuit she filed. His lawyers have denied all allegations stemming from the lawsuit, according to the Boston Globe.

What about his contract?

The 31-year-old, who denies the accusations, was released by the Patriots on Friday after just one game.

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the All-Pro receiver was traded to Oakland in March and signed a deal worth up to $30 million in guaranteed money. But he quickly wore out his welcome with his erratic behavior, and Oakland released him. The Patriots offered him a one-year deal with a $9 million signing bonus two weeks ago. Antonio Brown was the highest paid wide receiver in the league. His net worth is estimated at $30 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) 22 de septiembre de 2019

Nike ends deal too

A spokesperson for Nike said that "Brown is not a Nike athlete anymore," according to the Boston Globe.

The lawsuit described Brown’s troubles balancing the responsibilities of his endorsement deals with Nike, Pepsi and others, saying he "showed up late to events he was required to attend for those sponsors or otherwise failed to hold up his contractual obligations."

NFL honors

Brown has amassed more receptions and receiving yards than any other player since he entered the league.

During his first season with the Steelers, the team advanced to Super Bowl XLV, but lost to the Green Bay Packers. He finished his rookie season with 16 receptions for 167 yards in ten games. During his second season, Brown became the first player in NFL history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and returning in the same year

In 2013, Brown became the only receiver in NFL history to record five receptions and at least 50 yards in every single game of an NFL season.

For now, Brown remains in limbo amid an ongoing NFL investigation. Legal formalities will help his story move forward. What is unclear is whether these events will yield a wider cultural understanding of how to care for victims after the disclosure, or whether the headlines will peak, fizzle and dry out.