The New England Patriots, led by 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, have the oldest team in terms of average age in the 2019 season, based on their current 53-man roster. According to Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, who compiled average ages of all NFL rosters after they make the 53-man cut, the Patriots have an average age of 27.2. This is the first time in the last five years that the Patriots led the league in average age.

Based on Kempski’s tally, the Patriots’ average age last season was 26.8, good for 30th in the NFL. In 2017, it was 26.5 (26th) while they were at 26.1 (15th) and 25.0 (13th) in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Brady’s age won’t even make a big difference because even if the Patriots replace him with a 26-year-old quarterback, they will remain as the NFL’s oldest roster at 26.8, ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, who have an average age of 26.6.

In addition, it was noted that the Patriots defense is older than its Brady-led offense. According to statistics, the average age of the Patriots’ defense is 27.0 while the offense averages 26.9. However, Kempski clarified that "old" doesn't mean "bad," especially for the Patriots, who are going for their seventh Super Bowl trophy. Phil Perry of NBC Sports also weighed in on the issue, who said the experienced players have paid dividends for the Patriots due to their high football IQ. As they say, like fine wine, the Patriots get better with age.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Patriots re-sign Demaryius Thomas, place Harry on IR

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Patriots have placed rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve after dealing with an ankle injury in the preseason. The Patriots first included Harry in the 53-man roster before placing him on IR so he can return in the regular season if he completely recovers. With Harry on IR, the Patriots signed veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to a one-year deal just two days after cutting him.

Thomas was impressive in the Patriots 31-29 loss to the New York Giants, catching seven throws for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Despite this, the Patriots cut Thomas with the understanding that he would be brought back. Thomas will be the Patriots’ No. 3 receiver behind veteran Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.

Edelman still Patriots top receiver

Despite aggravating his thumb injury in the preseason, Edelman will be fine when the Patriots face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Last season, Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Patriots, making him the No. 1 wide receiver for the squad. In the postseason, Edelman stepped up his game, as he caught 26 passes from Brady for 388 yards, helping the Patriots capture their sixth Super Bowl trophy. After Gordon and Thomas, the Patriots have Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski in their wide receiver depth chart.