The Buffalo Bills have started the season 2-0, and picked up a victory over Eli Manning and the Giants on the road last week. In week 3, they'll play their first home game with what should be a wild crowd at home. If the fans amp the team up, we might see more of what resulted in a fine for both Cody Ford and Dawson Knox at Metlife Stadium.

Fines for Ford and Knox

Following a play in which several Bills players felt Josh Allen was hit late, Cody Ford stepped up, confronting Lorenzo Carter.

While Carter was standing over Allen, Ford shoved him out of the way, sending the message that nobody messes with the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

#GoBills OL Cody Ford explains his unnecessary roughness penalty after Josh Allen was dumped by Lorenzo Carter near the end of the first half.



#GoBills OL Cody Ford explains his unnecessary roughness penalty after Josh Allen was dumped by Lorenzo Carter near the end of the first half.

"I just had to let him know that I got my QB's back, and if anything else goes down, I'm here."

According to NBC Sports, Ford was fined $10,527 for his actions.

Dawson Knox had a good game against the Giants, including a block that helped Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown. But he was flagged for an illegal blindside block on a rushing play, which resulted in his fine.

Dawson Knox...blindside block



Dawson Knox...blindside block

And the chains move backward...

Knox was fined $28,075 for his actions in Sunday's game.

NFL Fines this season

So far, the National Football League has been relatively inconsistent with fines.

Jamal Adams received just a $21K fine for his unsafe hit on Baker Mayfield, which appeared legal to the commentators. A Denver Broncos unnecessary roughness penalty, which was later deemed incorrect, did not result in a fine.

However, all illegal blindside blocks have resulted in the fine which Dawson Knox received, so the NFL appears to be serious about eliminating that particular play from the game.

Unnecessary roughness penalties do not get the same treatment, as some penalties appear more equal than others. In this case, the NFL deemed that the penalty warranted a fine for Cody Ford.

A Triumphant Return Home?

The Buffalo Bills return to New Era Field undefeated and enter week 3 as 6 point favorites against the Bengals. Andy Dalton is 4-1 in his career against Buffalo, so it would be a huge mistake to look past this team and toward the Patriots.

Bills fans will be wild as always, driving one of the best homefield advantages in football. Just as Cody Ford had Josh Allen's back, the city of Buffalo and Bills fans will have the team's back as well.

Buffalo will have to get the victory without rookie running back Devin Singletary, who played a big part in both of Buffalo's first two victories. Frank Gore will get a majority of the workload against a Bengals defense that has allowed the 3rd most rushing yards in the league so far.

Josh Allen played better against the Giants in week 2, and will need to continue avoiding turnovers if the Bills keep winning.

The Patriots will be a tough test in week 4, and Allen will need to play one of his best games to defeat New England. If the Bills beat the Bengals and start 3-0, there will likely be a matchup between two 3-0 teams at New Era Field in week 4. Expect the Bills Mafia to show up and be very loud for that game.