Despite numerous signings of high quality players this summer, Real Madrid got off to a disastrous start in the off-season and International Champions Cup, and have experienced their worst pre-season in the last 39 years.

So far, Madrid shipped in 16 goals in five games; the goals included seven from their heavy loss to cross-town city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Since Zidane’s resumption as Madrid head coach, he has been pushing for the signature of his fellow Frenchman Pogba.

But as The Daily Mail has noted, Manchester United have been offering stiff opposition against the mid-fielder’s exit from Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail also reported that Zidane is still eager for Madrid to sign Pogba, no matter the amount it would cost. However, according to MARCA, Madrid is fed up with the demands that need to be met before appending Pogba’s signature, and have decided to sign Dutch talent van de Beek instead.

It seems that Zidane and the Madrid hierarchy have been at loggerheads because of differences in opinion over some expected transfers and exits. The Daily Mail reports that Zidane manager is not on good terms with Madrid president Florentino Perez over Gareth Bale's blocked move to China, especially when Zidane had made it clear that Bale won’t be in his plans for the upcoming season.

For over several weeks Zidane has been on Madrid’s neck over the signature Pogba whom he believes will be the solution Madrid's midfield problems.

But The Guardian has noted that Madrid hasn’t made any real move for Pogba. In addition, Marca and AS have printed images of van de Beek on their front pages, and report that Madrid will sign him in case their efforts to sign Pogba do not materialize.

As per The Daily Mail, Madrid have concluded that Pogba costs too much. AS notes that Madrid insists van de Beek—who played a crucial role in helping Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals last season—will cost around $72.8m, and is much cheaper that $180m-rated Pogba.

Probably, if Beijing Guoan had been successful in buying Bale from Madrid, as reported last month, it would have been easier to raise adequate funds to transfer Pogba from old Trafford to the Bernebau.

MARCA reports that “Zidane is now at loggerheads with Madrid over reports suggesting that Donny van de Beek would be signed instead of Pogba”; it further noted that Madrid have decided to take a different route which now includes signing van de Beek because of the difficulties experienced in trying take lead Pogba away from Old Trafford.