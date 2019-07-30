James Rodriguez trained with Real Madrid for the first time since 2017. Two years ago, Bayern Munich loaned him from Real Madrid and had an option to buy him.

But as per El Mundo, James had asked the club not to exercise the option to buy because he wasn’t interested in continuing his career in Germany. After the end of last season, he returned to Madrid and was reportedly linked with transfers to Napoli and Atletico.

Now Diario AS has confirmed that James will not be leaving for another club even though Napoli and Atletico were recently believed to have approached Madrid for his signature.

In fact, a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti—his former coach at Madrid and Bayern—who is the current coach of Napoli, looked almost possible until a recent decision was made to keep him at Madrid.

In the midst of the rumors regarding his possible transfer, The Daily Mail has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez has intervened to keep Rodriguez at the club; in fact, he has halted any transfer.

Gareth Bale’s performances and recent transfer saga

Since Ronaldo’s departure, and Zidane’s resignation as Real Madrid coach last year, Gareth Bale hasn’t lived up to expectations in terms being clinical in front of goal. Generally speaking, it’s quite obvious that Madrid have lacked passion in Ronaldo’s absence.

Although Zidane’s return as coach of Madrid has witnessed a number of signings, loanings, and exits, Bale’s place in the team was and has been uncertain.

Last week he was expected to move to China, and it was reported that Beijing Guoan would make him the world’s highest-paid footballer---IL2.

But recently, all reports about Bale’s transfer to China—just like rumors of James’ to Napoli and Atletico—have also been put to rest by Madrid.

Florentino Perez’s intervention after recent poor performances were crowned with heavy loss to Atletico

The first major blow that came to Madrid was the knee injury Marco Asensio suffered during the International Champions Cup match against Arsenal.

As per The Daily Mail, the injury—which will keep him out of action for most or all of next season—is one factor that convinced Madrid not to sell James.

The Daily Mail also noted that the 7-3 defeat to Atletico is another factor that ended any hope of James leaving Madrid for their crosstown rivals. It's quite surprising how tables have turned when it looked inevitable last week that Bale and Rodriguez would be transferred to other clubs.

Generally, the recent performances of Madrid in the International Champions Cup have made Perez and the Madrid board to intervene and call off any attempts for the transfers of Bale and James, especially after the 7-3 thrashing Madrid suffered at the hands of Atletico Madrid a few days ago in New Jersey.

Although rumors hinted at possible exits of the duo from Madrid, it is now certain that Zidane will have both of them in his squad for the upcoming season—if not beyond it—regardless of whether he wants them or not.

It remains to be seen how James and Bale will be used by Zidane, and whether or not they will play regularly in the upcoming season.